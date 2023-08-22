On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Parents divided over weapon detectors in Salt Lake City high schools

Aug 21, 2023, 6:42 PM | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 1:37 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Back to school will be slightly different for Salt Lake City high schools as a new anti-gun violence security measure will be implemented.

Beginning in Fall, students will have to walk through weapon detectors before heading to class, but some families are divided about the security measure.

“The person at Uvalde got in through a back door that was not locked,” said David Casteel, a parent.

Castell said the frequent school shootings in the country and reports of weapons on campuses closer to home worry parents like him.

“Like any other parent, I’m terrified, you know? I love my kids, and I don’t want them to get hurt,” he said.

He doesn’t think the new weapon detectors will solve the problem.

“A lot of the studies have shown that for the cost of them and the hassle for students and the propensity for maybe even minority students to get hassled more than usual, that they’re not actually keeping kids safe,” Castell said.

The Salt Lake City School District approved the new system in January. Private security guards will install and run the weapon detectors.

The new weapon detectors used by Salt Lake City School District (Scott G. Winterton/ Deseret News)

“I love it. As a parent who has two kids at West High, I think this is great to just try it out,” said Amei Owen.

But, Castell said he would rather see the school district take other approaches like training and preventing the issue before it happens.

“I think there’s a lot of things we could spend our money on that would be a lot more useful. Maybe that’s spending it on teachers getting training on mental health and detecting issues before they happen,” Castell said.

He worries about how long it will take to get all the students through the detectors. But Owen believes it’s worth that extra time to make sure her kids are safe.

“Hey, if it takes five extra minutes, but they can have peace of mind throughout the day, I think it’s totally worth it,” Owen said.

And they both agree that it’s unfortunate the district had to consider this measure.

“I want everybody’s kid to have a good education,” Castell said.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to have metal detectors at schools, it shouldn’t be that way because students should feel safe,” Owen added.

The SLC SD told KSL TV that families will receive an email on when detectors will be installed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Students getting the red carpet treatment at Foothills Elementary. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Jordan School District welcomes students Back to School for first day

The Jordan School District rolled out the red carpet for hundreds of students as they returned to classes on Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Lucy and Dean Hess homeschooling with their mother and 3-year-old younger sister. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah mom says her kids are thriving in home school

A Utah mom shares her experience homeschooling her kids and the effects it has on her children, ones she hopes will last them their lives.

15 hours ago

One of the cases were a driver ran a stop sign on a school bus. (Courtesy: Jordan School District)...

Dan Rascon

Drivers are ignoring stop signs on school buses, Jordan School District officials say

The Jordan School District is sending out a word of warning to drivers on the eve of its first official day back to school.

2 days ago

Corner Canyon High School Sign (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Corner Canyon High launches new school year with new tech

Canyon School District is coming back to school with newly implemented new camera technology in hallways and on buses to keep students safer this year.

2 days ago

Dr. Benz Pimsakul had his cholesterol screened during a regular check up. He believes it's one of t...

Ken Fall

Don’t delay: Everyone in your family needs a checkup

Back to school time might be the best time to get the entire family important checkups.

5 days ago

police car and school bus...

Brianna Chavez

Sandy bus driver charged with hitting, killing teen in January

A former school bus driver from Sandy is formally being charged for hitting and killing a 15-year-old girl in January.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Parents divided over weapon detectors in Salt Lake City high schools