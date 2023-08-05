Police arrest Hurricane man in shooting death at Eagles Lodge

HURRICANE, UTAH — A Hurricane man was arrested early Saturday and accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man late Friday.

Bryan E. Hill, 55, of Hurricane, was booked into jail for investigation of murder, felony discharge of a weapon, use of a concealed weapon in a violent felony, possession of a weapon under the influence and aggravated assault.

At about 11 p.m., Hurricane police responded to reports of a shooting at the Eagles Lodge, 495 East 800 North, and located a man who had been shot. The man, also from Hurricane, died of his injuries at the scene, according to police. His name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Witnesses identified Hill as the suspect to police and reported that he had left the scene in his vehicle, according to police. At about 12:50 a.m., police located Hill at his residence near 600 West and 100 North in Hurricane where he was arrested without incident.

No other information was provided about the killing.