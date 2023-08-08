UTAH FIREWATCH
Utah State Board of Education concludes Natalie Cline investigation with no reprimands

Aug 8, 2023, 11:34 AM

The Utah State Board of Education is pictured in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. ( Kristi...

The Utah State Board of Education is pictured in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. ( Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education ended its personnel investigation over member Natalie Cline concluding she did not violate any board bylaws.

On Monday, USBE said its completed a preliminary analysis of two main complaints made against Cline.

The Taylorsville Complaint

According to the USBE, the first complaint was about alleged statements that Cline made about another staff member while at a Taylorsville Library on June 29. In previous reporting by KSL NewsRadio, the comments were about a staff member’s gender orientation.

During the preliminary analysis, board leadership requested an additional investigation, which included legal counsel and a request for a response from Cline.

“The board met twice last week to review the evidence and consider possible action. USBE takes seriously any report of improper conduct by its members, including allegations about statements that violate the privacy of staff members,” the USBE stated in a press release.

Because of the “lack of sufficient evidence,” the board is not taking action against Cline in the Taylorsville complaint, according to the USBE.

The Facebook Post Complaint

USBE said the second complaint against Cline was about a Facebook post made on July 4. KSL NewsRadio reported the post was alleging that schools were complicit in grooming children for sex trafficking by giving kids easy access to “explicit, unnatural, and twisted sexual content brainwashing them into queer, gender-bending ideologies.”

“Board acknowledges that its members have the right to speak under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, including controversial speech on policy issues and speech that is critical of the government; but the board also expects members to follow its bylaws and use civility and accuracy in communication,”  the USBE stated.

On July 18, Cline responded to a USBE statement about her comments and accused the board leadership of releasing an “ill-advised” press release that subjected her character to a “gross misrepresentation.”

In Cline’s response, she said the board leadership knew about the preliminary analysis on July 13, but the leadership “issued its defamatory press release after receiving the Internal Audit Reports,” telling Cline in an email they “still ‘determined there to be merit to the concerns.'”

The USBE board responded to her claims in its Monday press release, saying the leadership exercised “its own right to speak in a press release.”

“USBE regrets that inaccurate statements regarding the investigation and preliminary analysis in this matter during the confidential investigation led to premature conclusions and speculation regarding board action,” USBE stated.

Cline was reprimanded in September 2021 by the Board of Education.

