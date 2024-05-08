University of Utah police looking for individual who vandalized sidewalks in President’s Circle

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Police are asking the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect who spray painted sidewalks and steps around Presidents Circle.

According to a release from the University Department of Public Safety, University Campus Security observed an individual spray painting the front steps of multiple buildings along Presidents Circle in the early hours of May 2.

The individual, described as a male dressed in black clothing and a mask, left the area quickly before officers arrived.

The University of Utah Police searched for the suspect in the area they were last seen but did not find anyone matching the description. Officers discovered three phrases spray painted: “Disclose Divest”, “Justice No Peace”, and Genocid.” The word “Genocide” was misspelled and spray painted without the “e” on the end.

“The suspect was last seen running northwest of Presidents Circle. Camera footage of the vandalism was found but suspect information from the video did not provide much detail,” the release stated.

The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is actively investigating this case. Anyone with information should call 801-585-2677 and reference case #24-1504.