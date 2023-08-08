UTAH FIREWATCH
Utah man pleads guilty to torturing animal, posting video on YouTube

Aug 8, 2023, 1:40 PM

Handcuffs...

A Davis County man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of animal torture and posting videos of the torture on YouTube.

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Davis County man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of animal torture and posting videos of the torture on YouTube.

Samuel J. Webster, 20, of Farmington, “purposefully engaged in animal crushing” in October 2021 after he purchased a male guinea pig from a pet store in Farmington, according to court documents.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office said Webster admitted to causing serious bodily harm, torturing, sexually abusing and killing the guinea pig with the intent of creating and distributing YouTube videos of him doing so.

Webster pleaded guilty to animal crushing and distribution of an animal crush video. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse.

While building with pillars...

Tad Walch, Deseret News

Court reinstates James Huntsman’s lawsuit for return of tithing he paid as a Latter-day Saint

In a split decision, an appeals court on Monday reinstated part of the case of a man seeking the return of tithing he paid to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

15 hours ago

A mug shot of Glendell Clark from 2017. (Salt Lake County Jail)...

Daniella Rivera

Convicted child sex offender facing new charges arrested after KSL Investigation

A man convicted of raping a child in Louisiana now faces new charges of sexually abusing a child in Utah and failing to register as a sex offender.

2 days ago

ormer President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reag...

Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him

A federal judge has tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him.

2 days ago

Police responded to threats of shots fired at Ogden High School in Ogden on March 29. Through a $3 ...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Utah Board of Education awards $3M contract to company for AI gun detection tech

Utah-based AEGIX announced a partnership with ZeroEyes to bring artificial intelligence to the fight against school shootings.

4 days ago

In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western District ...

PETER SMITH and MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated Press

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack

The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers has been formally sentenced to death.

6 days ago

Nicholas Rossi in a wheelchair...

BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

Fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to Utah to face a rape charge, UK judge says

An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah can be extradited to the U.S., a judge in Scotland ruled Wednesday, calling the man “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

7 days ago

