Utah man pleads guilty to torturing animal, posting video on YouTube

SALT LAKE CITY — A Davis County man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of animal torture and posting videos of the torture on YouTube.

Samuel J. Webster, 20, of Farmington, “purposefully engaged in animal crushing” in October 2021 after he purchased a male guinea pig from a pet store in Farmington, according to court documents.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office said Webster admitted to causing serious bodily harm, torturing, sexually abusing and killing the guinea pig with the intent of creating and distributing YouTube videos of him doing so.

Webster pleaded guilty to animal crushing and distribution of an animal crush video. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse.