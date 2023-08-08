UTAH FIREWATCH
Two arrested after reportedly holding roommate at knife-point

Aug 8, 2023, 3:46 PM

Jeffrey Fredrickson (left) and Irina Miller (right) were arrested after a woman claimed they had robbed and held her at knife-point.

(right)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KAITLYN HART


CNN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Two Idaho Falls locals were arrested Sunday after a woman claimed they had robbed and held her at knife-point.

Jeffrey Fredrickson, 32, and Irina Miller, 31, were charged with felony robbery and felony second-degree kidnapping.

Around 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Idaho Falls Police were called to the Courtyard Apartments for a non-domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, they spoke to the victim, who said she lived in one of the apartments with Fredrickson and Miller. When she got to the apartment, Fredrickson asked to speak to her inside his bedroom with Miller.

The victim says she entered the bedroom and sat on the bed. When she tried to leave the room, Fredrickson allegedly “pulled a knife on her preventing her from leaving.”

Fredrickson reportedly told the victim to “give them all her money and narcotics,” according to court documents.

He then took the victim’s cell phone while Miller reportedly began to search her.

The victim says she tried to swipe away Miller’s hand to stop her from touching her, and Fredrickson “put the knife he was holding up to (the victim’s) face and threatened they would kill her if (the victim) were to resist (Miller) at all.”

The victim told police she thought Fredrickson would kill her if she resisted.

The two then told the victim to leave the bedroom, allegedly walking her to the living room with a knife to her back.

Fredrickson then “pushed (the victim) down on the couch and proceeded to put one hand on the left side of her neck and the other on her head.”

He continued to push the victim’s head into the couch cushions, stating again that “if (the victim) were to call the cops, they would kill her,” according to the police report.

During this, Miller searched through the victim’s bags, “taking her money and a walkie-talkie she used for work.”

Eventually, Fredrickson let go of the victim, so she went to the bathroom to call the police. Fredrickson then reportedly broke down the bathroom door, yelling at the victim to leave the apartment.

The victim told officers that Miller threw her belongings down the stairs and that Fredrickson pushed her down the stairs, causing her to roll her ankle.

Officers say the victim had “visible redness and swelling on the left side of her neck and what appeared to be a fingernail imprint on the left side of her head.”

Her ankle was also reportedly beginning to swell up.

While interviewing the victim, officers stopped a car driven by Fredrickson and Miller. Both reportedly ran from officers but were eventually caught and arrested.

The victim’s cell phone was found in the car Fredrickson, and Miller were in, along with two knives inside Miller’s purse, that the victim said were used during the fight at the apartment.

Officers found a third knife in Fredrickson’s bedroom at the apartment, which the victim says he used during the robbery.

Fredrickson later admitted to officers he had been taking fentanyl pills. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond to be set. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18.

Miller was also booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where her bond was set at $200,000. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18.

If convicted, each could face up to life in prison.

Though Fredrickson and Miller have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

