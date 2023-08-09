UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Deaths, disabilities from heart problems related to air pollution are on the rise, study finds

Aug 9, 2023, 4:08 PM

A cyclist rides under a blanket of haze partially obscuring the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Ju...

A cyclist rides under a blanket of haze partially obscuring the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 8. Mandatory Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JEN CHRISTENSEN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The number of people killed or disabled by certain heart problems caused by exposure to air pollution has risen significantly since 1990: 31% worldwide, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Particle pollution is specifically to blame, the researchers say. Also called PM2.5 or particulate matter pollution, it’s the mix of solid and liquid droplets floating in the air, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. It can come in the form of dirt, dust, soot or smoke. Particulate pollution comes from coal- and natural gas-fired plants. Cars, agriculture, unpaved roads, construction sites and wildfires can also create it.

Particle pollution is particularly deadly. PM2.5 is so tiny –- 1/20th of a width of a human hair – that you can’t see it, and it can travel past your body’s usual defenses. Instead of being breathed out when you exhale, it can get stuck in your lungs or go into your bloodstream.

The particles cause irritation and inflammation and can lead to respiratory problems. Research has found that long-term exposure to particle pollution can cause cancer, dementia, depression, breathing problems and a variety of heart problems.

For the new study, researchers analyzed nearly 30 years of death and disability data from a research set called the Global Burden of Disease 2019, which provides an estimation of how many people there are in 204 countries and includes information about mortality and disability due to exposure to particle matter pollution.

The data tracked two heart-related problems: strokes and ischemic heart disease, a condition in which the heart can’t get enough blood and oxygen, largely because of plaque buildup in the arteries.

The researchers found that the total number of premature deaths and years of heart disease-related disability that can be attributed to particle pollution exposure rose from 2.6 million in 1990 to 3.5 million in 2019. There was a 36.7% decline in premature deaths alone in that time period – but that wasn’t all good news.

“The declines in deaths may be considered positive news, as they indicate improvements in health care, air pollution control measures and access to treatment. However, the increase in disability-adjusted life years suggests that although fewer people were dying from cardiovascular disease, more people were living with disability,” said study co-author Dr. Farshad Farzadfar, a professor of medicine in the Non-Communicable Diseases Research Center of the Endocrinology and Metabolism Research Institute at Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran.

Men were much more likely to die from particle pollution exposure than women, the study found. Richer countries had the lowest number of lost years of life due to this pollution, but they also had the highest number of people who lived with heart-related disability.

Heart problems due to pollution will probably continue to increase as global temperatures rise, experts say. Earlier research has found that a person’s risk of a fatal heart attack may double in a heat wave and on days in which pollution levels are higher.

Many countries have created laws and incentives to reduce air pollution, but almost the entire global population breathes air that exceeds World Health Organization air quality limits, and the number of “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” air quality days has grown over the years, in large part because of the climate crisis. In 2011 in the US alone, exposure to this kind of pollution resulted in 107,000 extra premature deaths for all causes, not just heart problems, research has showed.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company Robert Iger attends the Television ...

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Disney raises price for Disney+, as revenue shrinks nearly everywhere but parks

The Walt Disney Company is hiking prices for its Disney+ streaming service for the second time in less than a year.

19 hours ago

American nurse Alix Dorsainvil...

Associated Press

American nurse and her young daughter freed nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti

An aid organization in Haiti says that American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter have been freed nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.

19 hours ago

Robbie Robertson...

Associated Press

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.

19 hours ago

(@realDonaldTrump/Twitter)...

Associated Press

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account

19 hours ago

A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesd...

Jake Offenhartz and Karen Matthews

Woman seriously injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach

Authorities say a woman was seriously injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach.

19 hours ago

Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's upcoun...

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

UPDATE: Maui mayor says 6 people have died in wildfire

Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through parts of Hawaii, burning structures in a historic town on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Deaths, disabilities from heart problems related to air pollution are on the rise, study finds