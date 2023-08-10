UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says

Aug 10, 2023, 10:32 AM

President Joe Biden waves toward the media as he arrives on Air Force One at Roland R. Wright Air N...

President Joe Biden waves toward the media as he arrives on Air Force One at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s deeply entrenched forces, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The last such request from the White House, made in November, was met and then some — Congress approved more than what the Democratic president had requested. But there’s a different dynamic this time. A political divide on the issue has grown, with the Republican-led House facing enormous pressure to demonstrate support for the party’s leader, Donald Trump, who has been very skeptical of the war. And American support for the effort has been slowly softening.

The White House also is expected to ask for $12 billion to replenish federal disaster funds, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about a request that had not yet been made public and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The emerging package also is likely to be bolstered with funds for other domestic needs, which could provide a way to draw in broader political support from Republicans.

Biden and his senior national security team have repeatedly said the United States will help Ukraine “as long as it takes” to oust Russia from its borders. Privately, administration officials have warned Ukrainian officials that there is a limit to the patience of a narrowly divided Congress — and American public — for the costs of a war with no clear end.

“For people who might be concerned the costs are getting too high, we’d ask them what the costs — not just in treasure but in blood, perhaps even American blood — could be if Putin subjugates Ukraine,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said this week.

Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened with time. An AP-NORC poll conducted in January 2023 around the one-year mark of the conflict, found that 48% favored the U.S. providing weapons to Ukraine, down from the 60% of U.S. adults who were in favor sending Ukraine weapons in May 2022. While Democrats have generally been more supportive than Republicans of offering weaponry, their support dropped slightly from 71% to 63% in the same period. Republicans’ support dropped more, from 53% to 39%.

Dozens of Republicans in the House and some GOP senators have expressed reservations, and even voted against, spending more federal dollars for the war effort. Many of those Republicans are aligning with Trump’s objections to the U.S. involvement overseas.

That means any final vote on Ukraine aid will likely need to rely on a hefty coalition led by Democrats from Biden’s party to ensure approval.

To ease passage, Congress would likely try to attach the package to a must-pass measure for broader government funding in the U.S. that’s needed by Oct. 1 to prevent any shutdown in federal offices.

Members of Congress have repeatedly pressed Defense Department leaders on how closely the U.S. is tracking its aid to Ukraine to ensure that it is not subject to fraud or ending up in the wrong hands. The Pentagon has said it has a “robust program” to track the aid as it crosses the border into Ukraine and to keep tabs on it once it is there, depending on the sensitivity of each weapons system.

Last month, the Pentagon said it had overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion — about double early estimates — resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages.

“We have seen throughout this solid support from the American people, solid support from the Congress in a bipartisan way,” Kirby said. “We’re going to stay focused on that because it’s important. not just important to the people of Ukraine,, but it’s important to our European allies and partners, particularly our NATO allies, given that this fighting is on the doorstep of many of those NATO allies.”

Ukraine is pushing through with its ongoing counteroffensive, in an effort to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from territory they’ve occupied since a full-scale invasion in February 2022. The counteroffensive has come up against heavily mined terrain and reinforced defensive fortifications.

Meanwhile, Russian air defense systems on Thursday shot down two drones heading to Moscow for the second straight day as Ukraine appeared to step up its assault.

The U.S. has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, totaling about $113 billion, with some of that money going toward replenishment of U.S. military equipment that was sent to the frontlines. Congress approved the latest round of aid in December, totaling roughly $45 billion for Ukraine and NATO allies. While the package was designed to last through the end of the fiscal year in September, much depends upon events on the ground.

At the time, there were questions whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would approve the package, but it ultimately passed. Now, though, McCarthy is facing pressure to impeach Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct and it’s not clear whether a quick show of support for Ukraine could cause political damage in what’s expected to be a bruising 2024 reelection campaign.

Trump contends that American involvement has only drawn Russia closer to other adversarial states like China, and has condemned the tens of billions of dollars that the United States has provided in aid for Ukraine. Trump is in increasing legal peril, facing criminal charges in three separate cases, one in a New York City hush money probe; another in Florida, where he is accused of intentionally keeping classified documents after he left office; and a third in Washington over his role in the 2020 effort to overturn Biden’s presidential win.

___

Long reported from Chicago.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Comedian and activist Jon Stewart hugs a Kevin Hensley, an Iraq and Afg...

BY CLAYRE SCOTT, KSL NewsRadio

PACT Act application deadline extended through Aug. 14

The Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the deadline to file a PACT Act claim from its original deadline to the end of Aug. 14.

11 hours ago

Smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tu...

Mark Thiessen and Audrey McAvoy

Wildfire devastates Hawaii’s historic Lahaina Town, a former capital of the kingdom

Smoke and ash lingered over Lahaina after a wildfire devastated Lahaina Town, one of Hawaii’s most historic cities and onetime capital of the former kingdom.

11 hours ago

An attendee holds a new Apple iPhone 14 Pro during an Apple special event in Cupertino, California....

Samantha Murphy Kelly

iPhone users will soon have to adjust to this small but significant change

Apple is making a subtle change to the iPhone’s software that will likely mess with your muscle memory: The big red “end call” button is moving.

11 hours ago

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in ...

Audrey McAvoy, Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Nick Perry

At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape

Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.

11 hours ago

...

Andrew Adams and Cimaron Neugebauer

‘That’s not the man I knew’: Neighbors describe Provo suspect killed by FBI

Neighbors of a man who was shot and killed by FBI agents in Provo on Wednesday morning are providing fresh context about who he was and the deadly turn of events that occurred.

1 day ago

US President Joe Biden walks to sign a proclamation to designate Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Ancest...

Kevin Liptak and Sam Fossum, CNN

Biden administration announces new bans on investments in China for national security

 President Biden’s administration limited US investments in China in an effort to protect national security.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says