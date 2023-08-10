UTAH FIREWATCH
PACT Act application deadline extended through Aug. 14

Aug 10, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Comedian and activist Jon Stewart hugs a Kevin Hensley, an Iraq and Afg...

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Comedian and activist Jon Stewart hugs a Kevin Hensley, an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, at a demonstration for the PACT act outside the U.S. Capitol Building on August 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators from veterans-rights groups including the Wounded Warrior Project, Burn Pit 360 and the American Legion, have stood outside the Capitol Building in protest to call on the U.S. Senate to pass the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

BY CLAYRE SCOTT, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — The Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the deadline to file a PACT Act claim from its original deadline to the end of Aug. 14.

The PACT Act was signed into law last year by President Joe Biden. It expands healthcare for Veterans exposed to “burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances” during their service.

The VA said the law “helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.”

This news was announced in light of President Biden’s visit to Utah. He is set to speak at the VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City to commemorate the one-year since President Biden signed the PACT Act into effect.

The VA said they extended the deadline due to technical difficulties on the application site. High demand led to several applicants receiving error messages when submitting their intent to file.

The VA urged any Veterans who received this message to not worry, as they have logged their attempts to file. They said no Veterans will miss out on the benefits due to this issue.

