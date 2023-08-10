21-year-old Utah woman goes missing in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, AK— A 21-year-old woman from Utah, and member of the Alaska National Guard, has gone missing in Alaska. Police are requesting the public’s help in locating Saria Hildabrand who went missing shortly after moving to Alaska with her husband.

She was last seen on Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. near Mockingbird Drive and Alpenhorn Avenue wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and black shoes. She was carrying her purse.

Hildabrand is 5’08” tall, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

According to a GoFundMe, Hildabrand is a member of the Alaska National Guard and is also an active student taking college courses. She moved to Alaska at the beginning of 2023 to live with her husband who is active duty military in Anchorage.

Hildabrand is a Utah native and attended Hillcrest High School.

“When Saria didn’t return home that evening and her husband found out that she didn’t arrive at work that morning, he immediately began the process of filing a missing persons report,” the GoFundMe states.

Efforts to reach Hildabrand have been unsuccessful.

Police are asking anyone with information on Hildabrand’s whereabouts to call 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option “0”) and reference case 23-25464

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.