UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Before-and-after satellite images show Maui devastation in stark contrast

Aug 11, 2023, 9:24 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lahaina on...

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, 2023, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Maxar Technologies via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Before-and-after satellite images show in unmistakable and stark contrast the devastation that wildfires brought to the historic Maui community of Lahaina.

Images taken before this week’s fire show streets filled in and bordered by green vegetation. The images taken after the fire show a gray, barren landscape, sometimes with lingering smoke clouds billowing from rubble.

One set of before-and-after images shows the lush area home to a huge banyan tree at the heart of the oceanside community reduced to a landscape of gray and black, the tree’s limbs scorched.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said it doesn’t resemble the place he knew growing up.

“The closest thing I think I can compare it to is perhaps a war zone, or maybe a bomb went off,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. “It was cars in the street, doors open, melted to the ground. Most structures no longer exist. And from blocks and blocks of this.”

Bissen, who grew up in Maui, said he was familiar with what Lahaina looked like since his mother worked at a restaurant there, the Pioneer Inn, for 17 years.

“It doesn’t resemble anything that it looked like when I was growing up,” he said.

The wildfires on Maui killed at least 55 people.

Maui Strong fundraiser to help with victim relief of Hawaii wildfires

KSL TV is joining fundraising efforts for the “Maui Strong: Fire Relief Fund” to help those devastated by wildfires in Hawaii, through the  Hawaii Community Foundation.

DONATE HERE

To help start Maui Strong, those efforts include a $15,000 donation from KSL TV parent company Bonneville International and 100% of the money we receive will go directly to help the people in Maui.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ron...

Lindsay Whitehurst, Nomaan Merchant and Michael Kunzelman

Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order

Judge warns of limits to what Trump can say about the 2020 election case, says his campaign won't affect her decisions.

12 hours ago

The typical American household spent $709 more in July than they did two years ago to buy the same ...

Matt Egan, CNN

US inflation means families are spending $709 more per month than two years ago

The typical American household spent $709 more in July than they did two years ago to buy the same goods and services.

12 hours ago

The annual Perseid meteor shower will peak on August 12 and 13, with the most visibility in the Nor...

Amaya McDonald, CNN

When and how to watch the Perseid meteor shower

One of nature’s most stunning light displays is occurring this weekend.

12 hours ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Was...

Lindsay Whitehurst

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland says he’s appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election.

12 hours ago

In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through L...

Ty O'Neil, Claire Rush, Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Rebecca Boone, AP

At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town

Maui residents who made desperate escapes from flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii’s famous emergency warning system didn’t alert them as fires raced toward their homes.

12 hours ago

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii, late Wednesday. Meetinghouses for The church of Jesus Christ of ...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ meetinghouses serving as shelters for Maui fire victims

Meetinghouses for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are being used as evacuation shelters for victims of the wildfires on Maui.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Before-and-after satellite images show Maui devastation in stark contrast