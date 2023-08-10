Maui Strong fundraiser to help with victim relief of Hawaii wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — KSL TV is joining fundraising efforts for the “Maui Strong: Fire Relief Fund” to help those devastated by wildfires in Hawaii, through the Hawaii Community Foundation.

To help start Maui Strong, those efforts include a $15,000 donation from KSL TV parent company Bonneville International and 100% of the money we receive will go directly to help the people in Maui.

As thousands of Hawaii residents were moved out of their homes, at least 53 were killed and over 1,000 structures were lost, as the U.S. and Utah were shocked by the devastation.

The fire seemed to take the island by surprise too, leaving ash and rubble in streets that were previously busy and vibrant. Historic buildings in Lahaina Town were smoking ruins.

