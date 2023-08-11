Utah restaurant with ties to Maui donates proceed of sales to fire relief

SUNSET, Utah — A restaurant in Sunset is hoping to help those in need in Maui, Hawaii as Hurricane Dora continues to move through after flames ravaged the area of Lahaina.

Leilani Bugtong, owner of DaKine Grindz, that focuses on Filipino and Hawaiian cuisine, is originally from Maui. She said she was left in disbelief when she heard the news about what was going on the island.

“I told my husband, I said, ‘Honey, the island is on fire.’ And he’s like, ‘What?’ ”

After learning the fires were moving closer to Lahaina, panic kicked in. Bugtong’s sister and her family live there and weren’t able to make contact immediately.

Thankfully her family is safe and Bugtong was able to reach her nephew late Wednesday. While grateful for their safety, Bugtong realized she need to do more to help those who have nothing but the clothes on their back.

This week, proceeds from Bugtong’s restaurant are going to helping friends and family who need assistance — sending money directly through Venmo when needed.

“(People) need the help now. We’re trying to fundraise here because donations (are) not going direct to people that really need it,” Bugtong said. “Whatever we can (do to) help with our island, because that is our home.”

DaKine Grindz is located on 2465 N.e Main S.t Suite 11 A in Sunset. They also have a food truck which moves to different locations throughout the week. You can find more information on their Facebook page.