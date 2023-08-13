Utah family flees their home in Hawaii because of devastating wildfire

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family who moved to Lahaina, Hawaii, is back in the Beehive State after evacuating the island due to the wildfires.

The Jordan family was able to leave the island Thursday. They said while they are counting their blessings, their hearts still ache for the families who could not leave.

“It just is such a cool amazing community,” said Scott Jordan.

“All the kids, all the families are so intertwined,” added Diondra Jordan.

The Jordans moved to Lahaina from Bountiful, Utah, three years ago with their four kids, and now one on the way. Scott said the Lahaina community was welcoming and fun.

However, everything quickly shifted on Tuesday morning.

“Our surfboards were blowing down from the winds,” Diondra said. “Power was out.”

She said soon after the power outage, things quickly escalated.

“It just switched so quickly. We just started throwing everything in the truck, and all the sudden, it’s this black cloud, and I just see these orange flames dropping around us,” Diondra said.

“And then I hear her scream outside the house like, ‘Scott, we have to go right now,'” Scott added.

The Jordan family grabbed what they could in what felt like seconds.

“It felt like we weren’t going to make it,” Diondra said. “That could have been us jumping out of our car into the water, and that’s when it hit me like, wow, we barely made it.

The couple said as soon as they left, the side of their house started to catch fire. They don’t know if their belongings inside the home are safe from the smoke. While their home is still standing, it pains the family to think about the others who aren’t.

“One of our friends, they were asleep taking a nap and woke up to their phone ringing, run outside and their roof is on fire,” Scott said.

Officials say the Lahaina fire is around 85% contained, but there are still six other wildfires on Maui and Big Island. It’s a tragedy that’s separating families and destroying homes and belongings.

“The whole city is to the ground, like nothing left, and what people went through there is some of the worst experiences you could live through,” Scott said.

If you wish to donate to help those affected by the wildfires in Hawaii, you can go to this website.