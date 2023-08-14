UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

St. George police find 15 firearms, drugs, and dead man in suspects home

Aug 13, 2023, 9:00 PM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — During an overdose investigation, police found a drug den with two brothers having a large amount of drugs in their home Friday night.

The Washington County Drug Task Force was called to an overdose at a residence near 780 Valley View Drive in St. George, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, they found an adult man dead in his room of an apparent fentanyl overdose.

“Found nearby were blue M30 stamped pills and sheets of tin foil with distinctive burn marks on them,” the affidavit stated. “Also found was a line of cocaine and a rolled dollar bill, along with various bottles of hard liquor.”

Police said the dead man shared the residence with three roommates, Ryan Keith Burch, 44, and Eric Allen Burch, 47, who are brothers.

According to the affidavit, they knew that the brothers were convicted felons and restricted persons and noticed “guns, magazines, and their accessories strewn about the residence.”

Search Warrant

After applying for and receiving a search warrant, a narcotics K9 was deployed and positively identified the indication of drugs in Eric’s truck.

“During a subsequent search of the vehicle, detectives located a brown cardboard box with a mailing label to Ryan Burch on the back seat,” the affidavit stated. “Inside the box, detectives found digital scales and blue plastic bags containing various controlled substances.”

Police said they found 5.2 grams of heroin, 6.5 grams of marijuana, 8.88 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 8.54 grams of methamphetamine, 132.8 grams of MDMA, 45.58 grams of cocaine, and 48.42 grams of fentanyl pills in the box.

According to the affidavit, police found nine firearms in Ryan’s room, a large sword, and in a nearby storage space, six more guns. Police found ammunition in the firearms.

“Also found in Ryan’s room was a large cardboard box which contained two large Ziploc bags full of psilocybin mushrooms and several digital scales,” the affidavit stated.

Police found a large safe in Ryan’s room with $9419 and containers with THC, DMT, and testosterone with no prescription.

According to the affidavit, when Eric was notified about the search warrant, he admitted having cocaine and marijuana in a room upstairs.

Eric’s Interview

Police took the two brothers into custody, with Ryan asking for an attorney, and Eric waiving his Miranda Rights and speaking to police.

According to the affidavit, Eric said the drugs in the storage area were Ryan’s and “the guns are his.”

Eric told police he was awoken by Ryan “screaming downstairs,” and “he rushed down and found their friend deceased in his bedroom,” according to the affidavit. Eric said he saw a “box full of illegal narcotics at the foot of the friend’s bed and panicked.”

Eric said he “did not want to get in trouble, so he grabbed the box and took it out to his truck while Ryan called the police,” according to the affidavit.

Police asked Eric why he thought he would get into trouble, and he said “he did not know why, except that he was a convicted felon and felt that he could somehow be charged,” according to the affidavit.

Police searched Eric’s room and found drug paraphernalia, LSD tabs, and THC wax. Eric admitted to police that the items were his.

Charges and Past History

Eric Burch was booked into the Washington County Jail for misdemeanor charges of obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Ryan Burch was booked into the Washington County Jail with 15 felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, five felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and three misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the affidavit, Ryan was arrested for a DUI charge in July. In that arrest, he was found with illegal drugs in the same truck that police searched.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

(FILE) Chicken Nuggets...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for breaking in to Provo church and stealing chicken nuggets, police say

A man is suspected of breaking into a church and cooking chicken nuggets that did not belong to him Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a raid by...

John Hanna and Margery A. Beck, Associated Press

Kansas police force sparks a firestorm after raiding a newspaper and publisher’s home

A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner.

1 day ago

Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sherif...

Zachary Cohen and Sara Murray, CNN

Georgia prosecutors have messages showing Trump’s team is behind voting system breach

Prosecutors say they have possession of text messages and emails directly connecting members of Donald Trump’s legal team to the early January 2021 voting system breach in Coffee County, sources tell CNN.

1 day ago

A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near ...

Mary Culbertson

1 seriously injured by Salt Lake gunfight, police asking for information

One person was seriously injured by gunshots fired in Salt Lake City at 2 in the morning on Saturday. Police investigating are asking for information.

1 day ago

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in New...

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City.

2 days ago

A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man shot, woman arrested following fight over parking spot

A man was shot and a woman was booked into jail following an argument over a parking spot in an alley, police said.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

St. George police find 15 firearms, drugs, and dead man in suspects home