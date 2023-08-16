On The Site:
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Barbie’ tops ‘The Dark Knight’ becoming Warner Bros.’ biggest American box office movie

Aug 16, 2023, 11:48 AM

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene...

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — “Barbie,” which has broken numerous box office records since its July 21 opening, just broke another.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film about the iconic doll, is now Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic release, beating the former title holder, the 2008 film “The Dark Knight.” As of Tuesday, “Barbie” has made $537.4 million at the US box office, surpassing the haul of director Christopher Nolan’s Batman blockbuster, “The Dark Knight,” which amassed $536 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns CNN, announced Wednesday that “Barbie” had also crossed the $1.2 billion mark globally, after hitting the $1 billion milestone less than two weeks ago — a feat achieved only by about 50 films in history, adjusted for inflation, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, previously told CNN. It also placed Gerwig as the highest-grossing woman movie director in history.

‘Barbie’ has legs: Greta Gerwig’s film tops box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge

The comedy raked in a stunning $155 million domestically in its opening weekend. Even as “Pink Fever” slowed in the last week, “Barbie” is estimated to have earned $33.7 million this past weekend to maintain its strong hold on the theaters.

Part of its success can be attributed to the pop culture phenomenon dubbed “Barbenheimer,” a mashup of “Barbie” with the period film “Oppenheimer,” ironically also directed by Christopher Nolan, which drew moviegoers to challenge themselves by seeing both films in succession.

The movie also remains on track to surpass Universal Picture’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which has made $574.2 million at the US box office since its April 5 release.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved

KSL 5 TV Live

