On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

New Jersey Supreme Court rules in favor of Catholic school that fired a teacher for having premarital sex

Aug 16, 2023, 4:19 PM

The exterior of the St. Theresa School in Kenilworth, a borough about 10 miles west of Newark, is p...

The exterior of the St. Theresa School in Kenilworth, a borough about 10 miles west of Newark, is pictured here. (Stephanie Keith/The New York TImes/Redux)

(Stephanie Keith/The New York TImes/Redux)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARIA SOLE CAMPINOTI, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Catholic school that terminated a teacher for having premarital sex, according to court documents.

Victoria Crisitello began as a caregiver at St. Theresa School in Kenilworth in 2011, and in 2014, the school’s principal, Sister Theresa Lee, approached Crisitello about teaching art full-time, court documents say.

Crisitello, who was unmarried, told the principal she was pregnant during that meeting, according to the documents.

Crisitello alleged that a few weeks later, Lee said she violated the school’s Code of Ethics by engaging in premarital sex. Crisitello said her contract was terminated and she was replaced by a teacher who was married and had children, according to court documents.

Crisitello filed a lawsuit in April 2014 against St. Theresa School, alleging violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, court documents say. She argued her firing was a “‘mere pretext’ for pregnancy and marital-status discrimination,” according to the lawsuit.

On Monday, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in favor of the school. The court held that religious entities could use religious tenet exceptions of state employment law as an “affirmative defense” in facing claims of employment discrimination, and it was an “uncontroverted fact” that the school followed the Catholic Church’s religious tenets in terminating Crisitello.

“Of course we are disappointed with the decision because it did not go our way,” Crisitello’s attorney, Thomas A. McKinney, said in a statement, “and we don’t think that going forward a pregnant woman will be treated equally based on these policies of the employment.

“We would have liked to see this reminded in court but we understand the decision of the Supreme Court justice and we accept it.”

St. Theresa School argued Crisitello’s pregnancy violated the terms of her employment agreement, which required “employees to adhere to the teachings of the Catholic Church and refrain from premarital sex,” court documents say.

The school functions under the Roman Catholic administration of the Archdiocese of Newark and follows its code of ethics: Employees are obligated to uphold principles, standards, and teachings of the Catholic Church, according to the documents.

Upon her initial hiring, Crisitello signed a form affirming her compliance with the school’s code of conduct, the documents said.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court upheld the rights of religious employers to act consistent with their religious tenets, and that St. Theresa School did so here,” said Peter G. Verniero, the attorney for the St. Theresa School, in a statement to CNN.

The state attorney general expressed disapproval of the court’s decision.

“We are disappointed with today’s decision, but we are grateful that its narrow scope will not impact the important protections the Law Against Discrimination provides for the overwhelming majority of New Jerseyans,” a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement to CNN.

Alexander Shalom, the ACLU’s New Jersey Director of Supreme Court Advocacy, described the ruling as disappointing.

“While we recognize that the United States Supreme Court’s prior decisions provide broad latitude to religious employers regarding hiring and firing, we believe the NJ Supreme Court could have, and should have, held that a second grade art teacher was entitled to the protections of the Law Against Discrimination,” Shalom said in a statement to CNN.

Kenilworth is a borough about 10 miles west of Newark.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Ron Gibson video...

Cary Schwanitz

Utah Farm Bureau Federation president resigns following arrest, human trafficking investigation

Ron Gibson has resigned as the president of the Utah Farm Bureau the bureau said in a statement that was released Tuesday.

2 days ago

FILE - Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Baytown, left, listens as Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, rig...

Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press

Judge calls new Texas election law unconstitutional but state says it will appeal ruling

A judge has called a new law unconstitutional that passed in the GOP-led Texas Legislature that will dictate how elections are run in the state’s most populous county.

2 days ago

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they...

Eliza Pace

Provo man shot by FBI previously answered door with gun

A man killed by the FBI less than a week ago had previously answered the door with a gun, police reports show. 

2 days ago

A Dirty Dough sign outside of one of their stores. (KSLTV)...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Turning up the heat: Crumbl and Dirty Dough both confident in latest court decision

A judge issued a memorandum Friday denying Crumbl's request for a preliminary injunction but ordering Dirty Dough to return Crumbl's trade secret information.

2 days ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Michael Houck

Utah files for appeal in Bears Ears, Grand Staircase lawsuit

Utah's Attorney General Office has submitted an appeal on a judge's decision to dismiss the lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s re-establishment of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

2 days ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter...

Kara Scannell, CNN

Hunter Biden’s top lawyer asks to withdraw from case

Hunter Biden’s lead criminal defense attorney is asking to withdraw from the case because he could be called as a witness in future proceedings.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

New Jersey Supreme Court rules in favor of Catholic school that fired a teacher for having premarital sex