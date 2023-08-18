Cedar City homes flooded in major rainstorm

CEDAR CITY, Utah —Multiple homes were damaged in a heavy rainstorm that caused flash floods in Capitol Reef National Park and Zion National Park Thursday.

According to Justin Ludlow with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, water built up and the drainage backed up causing major flooding.

Ludlow said 6-8 homes were affected by flooding, but he did not have details on the extent of the damage.

No evacuations are in place but resident are advised to stay inside.

In the area of 1925 N 550 W drivers were diverted due to flooding.

Ludlow said there are sandbags available for the public in the city shed.