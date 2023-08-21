Corner Canyon High launches new school year with new tech

DRAPER, Utah — Thousands of new students are heading back to the classroom this week as summer comes to an end and the school bell rings. Canyon School District has some high hopes and new technology to make this school year a great one for the yearbooks.

Corner Canyon High School is welcoming their new principal, Dina Kohler, along with close 2,500 new and returning students.

“It’s like coming home,” said Kohler.

“We’re excited to welcome students back,” said Estella Watson, Student Body President.

As students head back, the district is putting school and student safety at the top of the list. Ryan Jakeman, Risk Manager in the district, knows school safety is huge for families and for student success.

“Cameras act as a deterrent,” said Jakeman.

Throughout the district, he said there are roughly 1,800 cameras.

Some cameras offer multiple angles, which means the number of views is more than that.

“A school safety advocate — what was previously known as a hall monitor — can actually find the disruption on the camera when they’re on the opposite end of the school and be able to walkie and get somebody that’s maybe closer,” said Jakeman.

The district is also integrating technology upgrades for some of their buses, including rear and front-facing cameras that have AI built in.

“If [the driver] starts to doze off, it can send them an audible alert. If they’re not paying attention or looking away from the road… it’ll notify them, ‘Hey, eyes back on the road,’ as well as send us a notification,” said Jeremy Wardle, Director of Transportation in Canyons School District.

With the new year ahead and upgrades to school safety, many hope to leave a legacy behind.

“We just want all the students to feel welcome and feel included,” said Watson.

“[The] last four years — most of my life, actually — I’ve known [these classmates and teachers] forever, so I love these guys,” said Brayden Eyre, Student Athlete.

“I wanna leave a state championship behind [when] I go,” said Kash Dillon, Student Athlete.

“We gotta work together. It’s a team game, so I just want to implement that,” said Isaac Wilson, Student Athlete.

The principal said their biggest class is their senior class this year.