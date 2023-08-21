Donating good blood will turn into Taylor Swift tickets for a fortunate Utah fan

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re afraid of needles, you might want to “Shake It Off,” if you’re a Taylor Swift fan.

ARUP Blood Services is hoping to encourage young adults to donate blood for a chance to win a pair of tickets for her show in New Orleans during the second leg of her “Eras” Tour.

“Some of the staff were brainstorming, ‘What could we do for the younger generation?’ ” Deb Jordan, spokesperson for ARUP said. “And they thought Taylor Swift, so we went out and bought two Taylor Swift tickets.”

The promotion comes during a “Cruel Summer” for ARUP. Jordan told KSL TV the need for blood at the University of Utah Hospital has been outpacing donations.

Jordan said it takes about 75 donors a day to keep up with demand and haven’t been able to fully pick up post-pandemic.

“The end of summer (is) where we see a little bit of a lull in donations,” Jordan said. “We really need people to come in.” This is especially true for the center as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

Jordan Parr, who helps coordinate blood drives for the center, is hopeful the promotion will attract more donors and educate them too.

“As they’re able to come and donate blood, (they’re able) to see the importance of it and the impact it has on the people we serve,” Parr said. “It’s a really easy way to help people.”

Anyone who donates blood between now until September 2024 will be entered in the drawing. Eligible donors can donate every 56 days and every two weeks for platelets. Multiple donations give donors multiple chances to win. Hotel and airfare are not included.

ARUP has two donation centers located in Salt Lake City at 565 Komas Drive and in Sandy at 9786 S. 500 West.

Both are open seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome, but those donating platelets must make an appointment.

For more information, including requirements to donate click here or call 801-584-5272.