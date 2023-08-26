On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two motorcyclists hit in West Jordan hit-and-run

Aug 25, 2023, 11:11 PM | Updated: 11:16 pm

Two motorcyclists were hit in an alleged hit-and-run by a car near 7000 South and 13th West, on Friday night. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two motorcyclists were in a hit-and-run crash near 7000 South and 13th West, on Friday night.

The two riders were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the car fled the scene but was arrested near the scene a short time later.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger car was arrested and will be booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to West Jordan Police Department Public Information Officer Aleya Mason.

More details will be provided as they become available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah artist Samantha DaSilva works in her studio...

Peter Rosen

A Utah artist’s relocations: Navigating life’s volcanoes through art

Explore Utah artist Samantha DaSilva's journey inspired by volcanoes, dirt and salt, reflecting life's impermanence.

1 day ago

Canyons School District: Malfunction led to lockdown announcement at Butler Middle School...

Andrew Adams

Canyons School District: Malfunction led to lockdown announcement at Butler Middle School

Canyons School District confirmed Friday that a malfunction in a new security system activated a lockdown announcement at Butler Middle School that led students to worry about a possible active shooter.

1 day ago

Studio owner Sterling Brown has created a safe and creative space for artists...

Brittany Tait

How a Cache Valley art studio is using clay to heal

A new art studio in Cache Valley promotes inclusivity, safe spaces, creative learning and it's using clay to heal.

1 day ago

Murray celebrates diversity by exploring cultures and community...

Karah Brackin

Murray celebrates diversity by exploring cultures and community

The city of Murray is celebrating diversity by taking a conscious step to bridge cultures and community.

1 day ago

Craig Robertson...

Cary Schwanitz

Utah County Attorney investigating FBI shooting of Provo man

The Utah County Attorney’s office said it is now investigating the FBI shooting of Provo resident Craig Robertson in August.

1 day ago

File photo shows destruction after a truck lost control goind down the hill into Garden City...

Mike Anderson

UDOT safety improvements to help prevent semi crashes on U.S. 89 near Bear Lake

If you've never driven the stretch of U.S. Highway 89 leading to Garden City, you may not know that a steep drop is coming unless you're paying attention.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Two motorcyclists hit in West Jordan hit-and-run