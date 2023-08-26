Two motorcyclists hit in West Jordan hit-and-run

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two motorcyclists were in a hit-and-run crash near 7000 South and 13th West, on Friday night.

The two riders were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the car fled the scene but was arrested near the scene a short time later.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger car was arrested and will be booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to West Jordan Police Department Public Information Officer Aleya Mason.

More details will be provided as they become available.