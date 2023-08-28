On The Site:
CRIME

Ogden woman allegedly attempted to kidnap child while armed with a knife, police say.

Aug 27, 2023, 8:59 PM

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)

(KSL-TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — A woman allegedly tried to take a 1-year-old from their car seat, while wielding a knife and intoxicated, police say.

Ambrey Lynn Welch, 34, was booked into the Weber County Jail for one felony count of aggravated kidnapping and misdemeanor charges of carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol, obstruction of justice, intoxication, and dog at large, according to the affidavit.

On Saturday night, Ogden police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of 31st Street as dispatch reported multiple people were fighting and arguing on the street.

According to the affidavit, when officers arrived, Welch was found carrying a can of beer and a 10-inch-long silver kitchen knife. Police commanded her to drop the knife, which she did.

Welch told officers she “had consumed many beers throughout the night,” the affidavit stated. Officers noted that Welch’s breath smelled like alcohol, and her speech was slurred.

“(Welch) also advised she grabbed a kitchen knife as she left her house to investigate suspicious noises,” the affidavit stated.

Welch then refused to talk to police after telling them about her grabbing the knife from her home.

According to the affidavit, three witnesses told police that Welch opened the victim’s car door while holding the kitchen knife.

“(Welch) reached in the car and began unbuckling a 1-year-old child’s car seat,” the affidavit stated. “Witnesses heard (Welch) exclaim that she was surprised the child’s mother would let them be taken.”

According to the affidavit, Welch did not know the child or the mother.

Police say Welch had an unleashed dog with her that was running around the street when the incident occurred. Police were able to escort Welch and her dog back to their home.

According to the affidavit, police attempted to serve a warrant for Welch’s blood, but she refused to cooperate and had to be removed from her jail cell for the blood draw. Due to her refusal, police were unable to collect the blood.

Welch also refused to provide a breath sample after she resisted the blood draw.

Crime

A photo of the suspect, 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. (FBI)...

Lisa Baumann, Associated Press

Oregon man accused of kidnapping, imprisoning a woman tried to break out of jail, officials say

Authorities say an Oregon man accused of kidnapping a woman in Seattle and locking her in a cinder block cell has unsuccessfully tried to escape his own jail cell.

22 hours ago

This undated photo provided by Felicity Carter shows Pete, a Las Vegas neighborhood peacock that wa...

Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Pete the peacock, adored by Las Vegas neighborhood, fatally shot by bow and arrow

Las Vegas authorities are trying to find who killed a beloved neighborhood peacock using a hunter’s bow and arrow.

22 hours ago

Murray City Police Department (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Murray man arrested after shots fired at SWAT encounter

Murray City SWAT team responded to a scene in Murray after a suspect had fired shots from inside a motorhome.

22 hours ago

New Yorker Nightclub in Downtown Salt Lake City (KSL TV)...

Brittany Tait

Illegal drugs and firearms seized from downtown New Yorker Nightclub by Salt Lake police

As part of an ongoing investigation, Salt Lake City Police Department seized multiple types of drugs, firearms, cash, and alcohol from the New Yorker club in downtown Salt Lake.

22 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

Police say University of South Carolina student fatally shot while trying to enter wrong home

Police say a University of South Carolina student from Connecticut was shot and killed as he apparently tried to enter the wrong home on his off-campus street.

2 days ago

Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting, Saturday, Aug. 26...

Associated Press

The shooter who killed 3 at a Jacksonville store was targeting Black people, sheriff says

Jacksonville's sheriff says a white gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General store was racially motivated and hated Black people.

2 days ago

