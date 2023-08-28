Ogden woman allegedly attempted to kidnap child while armed with a knife, police say.

OGDEN, Utah — A woman allegedly tried to take a 1-year-old from their car seat, while wielding a knife and intoxicated, police say.

Ambrey Lynn Welch, 34, was booked into the Weber County Jail for one felony count of aggravated kidnapping and misdemeanor charges of carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol, obstruction of justice, intoxication, and dog at large, according to the affidavit.

On Saturday night, Ogden police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of 31st Street as dispatch reported multiple people were fighting and arguing on the street.

According to the affidavit, when officers arrived, Welch was found carrying a can of beer and a 10-inch-long silver kitchen knife. Police commanded her to drop the knife, which she did.

Welch told officers she “had consumed many beers throughout the night,” the affidavit stated. Officers noted that Welch’s breath smelled like alcohol, and her speech was slurred.

“(Welch) also advised she grabbed a kitchen knife as she left her house to investigate suspicious noises,” the affidavit stated.

Welch then refused to talk to police after telling them about her grabbing the knife from her home.

According to the affidavit, three witnesses told police that Welch opened the victim’s car door while holding the kitchen knife.

“(Welch) reached in the car and began unbuckling a 1-year-old child’s car seat,” the affidavit stated. “Witnesses heard (Welch) exclaim that she was surprised the child’s mother would let them be taken.”

According to the affidavit, Welch did not know the child or the mother.

Police say Welch had an unleashed dog with her that was running around the street when the incident occurred. Police were able to escort Welch and her dog back to their home.

According to the affidavit, police attempted to serve a warrant for Welch’s blood, but she refused to cooperate and had to be removed from her jail cell for the blood draw. Due to her refusal, police were unable to collect the blood.

Welch also refused to provide a breath sample after she resisted the blood draw.