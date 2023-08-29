Safety improvements under way at 9th and 9th

SALT LAKE CITY — It may seem like construction doesn’t have an “off” season in Salt Lake City – when one project wraps up, another kicks off.

The newest project is construction at 9th and 9th.

It’s an area that’s usually packed with bikers, walkers, and shoppers, is now filled with a blocked-off intersection, construction workers, and sounds of change.

“The purpose of that is to slow down traffic a little bit and make 900 South more of a destination road than a commuter road,” Josh Willie, Deputy City Engineer said.

Willie said the short-term construction is worth the long-term changes coming to 900 South.

“There wasn’t really any room for bikers behind the curb so any bikers were either in the roadway or they were trying to mix with pedestrians if they were on the sidewalk,” Willie added.

Now both bicyclists and pedestrians will get their own lanes, along with utility improvements, pavement replacements, traffic combing, and reducing east and westbound lanes to one lane in each direction along 9th South.

“We are also improving transit amenities – a lot of new bus stops and improving existing bus stops. We are doing a lot to calm the traffic so it makes it safer for pedestrians and cyclists and everyone along the corridor.” Willie said.

This stretch of 900 South will eventually connect with the rest of the “nine-line trail corridor”, eventually going from the Hogle Zoo to Red Wood Road.

The intersection at 9th and 9th will reopen to vehicles on September 7th, just about a week from now. The entire project should be completed in a couple of months.