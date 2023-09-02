On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Sep 2, 2023, 2:15 AM | Updated: 5:41 am

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angele...

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2015. “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs”. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The statement did not say where Buffett died or give a cause of death. Illness had forced him to reschedule concerts in May and Buffett acknowledged in social media posts that he had been hospitalized, but provided no specifics.

“Margaritaville,” released on Feb. 14, 1977, quickly took on a life of its own, becoming a state of mind for those ”wastin’ away,” an excuse for a life of low-key fun and escapism for those “growing older, but not up.”

The song is the unhurried portrait of a loafer on his front porch, watching tourists sunbathe while a pot of shrimp is beginning to boil. The signer has a new tattoo, a likely hangover and regrets over a lost love. Somewhere there is a misplaced salt shaker.

“What seems like a simple ditty about getting blotto and mending a broken heart turns out to be a profound meditation on the often painful inertia of beach dwelling,” Spin magazine wrote in 2021. “The tourists come and go, one group indistinguishable from the other. Waves crest and break whether somebody is there to witness it or not. Everything that means anything has already happened and you’re not even sure when.”

The song — from the album “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” — spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 8. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 for its cultural and historic significance, became a karaoke standard and helped brand Key West, Florida, as a distinct sound of music and a destination known the world over.

“There was no such place as Margaritaville,” Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021. “It was a made-up place in my mind, basically made up about my experiences in Key West and having to leave Key West and go on the road to work and then come back and spend time by the beach.”

The song soon inspired restaurants and resorts, turning Buffett’s alleged desire for the simplicity of island life into a multimillion brand. He landed at No. 13 in Forbes’ America’s Richest Celebrities in 2016 with a net worth of $550 million.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

"Barbie" has big dance numbers. "Oppenheimer" has a big bomb. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

‘Barbie’ is Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing global release ever

Summer smash “Barbie” is the highest-grossing global release in the studio’s 100-year history, beating out 2011’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

4 days ago

A sign of a former Noah Event Venue in Utah. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Noah’s Event Venue founder and 6 others indicted on wire fraud charges

The founder of the defunct Utah-based event company is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

4 days ago

The construction of the upcoming Lagoon ride, Primordial. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Where is Primordial? Lagoon’s hottest ride yet to open

Lagoon promised its newest attraction would open this year. With just nine weekends before the season is over, one woman asked Matt Gephardt to investigate: where’s Primordial?

5 days ago

Vivek Ramaswamy raps along to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" following his Fair Side Chat with Gov. Kim R...

Aaron Pellish and Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN

Eminem asks GOP candidate Ramaswamy to stop using his music after ‘Lose Yourself’ performance

After performing his rendition of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been asked by the Real Slim Shady to stand down.

5 days ago

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Walt Disney Pictures VFX workers file for unionization

More than 80% of Walt Disney Picture’s 18 in-house VFX crewmembers signed their authorization cards, IATSE said in a release.

5 days ago

TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest. (KVVU_...

Caitlin Lilly, KVVU

TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

A hard-working TSA dog who serves at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has been named the winner of the agency’s “Cutest Canine” contest.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76