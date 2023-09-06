On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

WWII-era bomb excavated from Provo site

Sep 6, 2023, 3:40 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm

Photo of old bomb discovered in Provo...

The Provo Police Department posted this photo of the WWII-era bomb an excavation crew discovered Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Provo Police Department/Facebook)

(Provo Police Department/Facebook)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — An excavation crew in Provo found what you could call a blast from the past.

The crew was working near 1800 S Novell Place Tuesday when it unearthed a WWII-era bomb.

Provo Police and the Utah County Explosive Ordinance Disposal team responded.

The police department said, “Due to the size and appearance of the device, it was considered to be of military origin.”

They called in the Hill Air Force Base explosives team and determined the bomb was not armed and did not pose a threat to the area. The Hill team removed the device to dispose of it safely.

“We appreciate our EOD certified officers, and the great partnerships we share Statewide, that enable us to safely respond and resolve such incidents,” Provo police said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

fountain in front of a white building...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Renovated St. George temple, first dedicated in 1877, open for tours before rededication

The St. George Utah temple is now open for tours after almost four years of renovations.

17 hours ago

(GoFundMe)...

Andrew Adams and Eliza Pace

Wife mourns husband who was shot, killed after dispute over drone

A family is mourning the loss of a husband and father after he was killed Monday night.

17 hours ago

The Snowbasin Resort in Weber County in September....

Karah Brackin and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Snowbasin Resort is upgrading parking, ski lifts, and accessibility

Snowbasin Resort is beginning to make some much needed upgrades for its 23-24 winter season.

17 hours ago

Surgar House Jack in the Box drive thru....

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City bans new drive-thrus in busy part of Sugar House

Adding new drive-thru services will no longer be permitted in a growing piece of Sugar House under a zoning ordinance amendment Salt Lake City leaders approved Tuesday night.

17 hours ago

FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A coalit...

Jesse Bedayn, Associated Press/Report for America

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says

A coalition of environmental groups is suing Utah's government, saying the state has failed to stop the Great Salt Lake from shrinking at an alarming pace.

17 hours ago

A light on top of a police car...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Jordan man charged with shooting brother-in-law in the presence of children

A West Jordan man has been arrested and charged with shooting his live-in brother-in-law in the stomach.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

WWII-era bomb excavated from Provo site