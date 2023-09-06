WWII-era bomb excavated from Provo site

PROVO, Utah — An excavation crew in Provo found what you could call a blast from the past.

The crew was working near 1800 S Novell Place Tuesday when it unearthed a WWII-era bomb.

Provo Police and the Utah County Explosive Ordinance Disposal team responded.

The police department said, “Due to the size and appearance of the device, it was considered to be of military origin.”

They called in the Hill Air Force Base explosives team and determined the bomb was not armed and did not pose a threat to the area. The Hill team removed the device to dispose of it safely.

“We appreciate our EOD certified officers, and the great partnerships we share Statewide, that enable us to safely respond and resolve such incidents,” Provo police said.