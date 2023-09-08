Kaysville family who lost daughter in ATV accident raises money for cemetery statue

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The family of 11-year-old Lola Call who was killed in an ATV accident in 2021, is hoping to turn their tragic loss into a story of hope.

Since Lola’s death, they connected with other families who have lost a child, a club they never wanted to be a part of. Through those relationships they learned about Angel of Hope statues and a vigil held every year on Dec. 6th, to honor the lives of all children gone too soon.

“That’s when I started putting things in motion and trying to get one here at our cemetery,” said Zann Call, Lola’s father.

The family went to Kaysville City who gave him the green light to fundraiser for the statue. Banners with information on how to donate line the Kaysville City Cemetery where Lola is buried.

“A little over a week we have already raised over $20,000 of our $35,000 goal for the statue,” Call said.

The plan is to have the statue installed on the grounds by this year’s vigil in December. They will eventually add the statue to the cemetery’s future peace gardens. A solemn place for the Calls and others to honor the child they lost.

“We just know how dark grief can be, and we are hoping that it can be a place where people can come and try to feel some sort of hope,” Call said.

For more information on the project and ways to contribute, visit the family’s GoFundMe account.