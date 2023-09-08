On The Site:
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in South Salt Lake

Sep 7, 2023, 10:36 PM | Updated: 11:13 pm

Police cars and lights in an otherwise empty interseciton...

One pedestrian was killed at 3900 South and State Street after she was struck by a car. (Carissa Hutchinson/KSL TV)

(Carissa Hutchinson/KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A female was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on 3900 South and State Street. Her age and identity were not known.

Roads are closed so a crash analysis team can investigated the fatal collision, according to a spokeswomen from South Salt Lake City Police Department. The person was hit before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators. There were no details available about the kind of vehicle that was involved.

The circumstances of the collision were not known by police Thursday night. People were urged to avoid the area as traffic was expected to be rerouted while police investigate.

