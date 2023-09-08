2-time cancer survivor gets the ‘gift of cool’

SALT LAKE CITY — One lucky person received “the gift of cool.”

In July FM 100.3 listeners were asked to nominate a family in need of a new air conditioning unit. The winner, Adam Larsen, is a two-time cancer survivor who was nominated by several people to receive the gift.

He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016, requiring expensive healthcare. Larsen bought his first home with his wife and son and the AC unit was broken. People thought he deserved some help.

Thursday, to take some of the heat off his expenses, Rentmeister, in partnership with FM 100 set Larsen up with the new system. It’s a top-of-the-line AC but is also highly efficient and will lower the cost of his monthly bills.

All of it was a surprise to Larsen when crews showed up at his doorstep.