On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LEGACY OF 9/11

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues order to lower flags in 9/11 remembrance

Sep 11, 2023, 8:57 AM | Updated: 11:14 am

The 'Tribute in Light' rises skyward on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Septemb...

The 'Tribute in Light' rises skyward on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, September 11, 2019 in New York City. Throughout the United States services are being held to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to remember the 2,977 people who were killed in New York, the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement on Monday morning ordering flags to be flown at half mast for the anniversary of the attacks on 9/11.

Gov. Cox formally ordered all flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff for all state facilities in recognition of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. All flags according to the order should remain at half-mast until sunset.

“In the aftermath of 9/11, thousands stepped forward to help, demonstrating that what unites us is far greater than what divides us,” Gov. Cox said. “We’ve declared today as 9/11 Day of Service as a way to honor those who lost their lives on that tragic day and to remember the heroes. We will never forget and will always defend the freedoms and ideals of our great nation.”

The governor extended the invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and any other organizations to participate.

KSL 5 TV Live

Legacy of 9/11

The 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center continue to cause cancer, respiratory disease, an...

Jason Carroll and Zoe Sottile, CNN

First responder deaths from post-9/11 illnesses nearly equals number of firefighters who died that day

The number of first responders who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now almost equals the number of firefighters who died during the terror attacks themselves.

11 hours ago

SHANKSVILLE, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. first lady Jill Biden speaks during a ceremony commemorating t...

DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

Jill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more

The first lady recalls in an Associated Press interview how "scared to death" she was that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the hijacked planes that crashed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

1 year ago

President Joe Biden participates in wreath laying ceremony at The Pentagon...

Nikki Carvajal and Jasmine Wright, CNN

Biden honors 9/11 victims at Pentagon ceremony: ‘This is a day not only to remember, but a day of renewal and resolve’

President Joe Biden commemorated the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks at a remembrance event Sunday at the Pentagon, delivering heartfelt remarks that honored those killed there. 

1 year ago

The Utah State Capitol (Photo: Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Doug Wright & Shelby Hintze, KSL TV

Vaccine mandate impact on Utah; a possible end to the death penalty in Utah

This week, a concerted effort to end the death penalty in Utah--from the Utah County Attorney to Republican lawmakers. And for a generation, they grew up in the shadow of 9/11, not really knowing a world without the tragedy. We talk with Katie McKellar from the Deseret News about the way the tragedy has shaped a generation. But first, President Biden this week announcing a vaccine or weekly testing requirement for US companies employing over 100 people. The details are scant right now but it's a decision already bringing praise and ire.

2 years ago

Carrie Pike (pictured left) became lifelong friends with the widows of the fallen firefighters on 9...

Ashley Moser, KSL TV

FDNY widows invite Utah woman to attend 9/11 anniversary in NYC

In 2001, Carrie Pike helped sew more than 400 grief teddy bears for the families of the firefighters killed on 9/11. Through that project, she became lifelong friends with the widows of the fallen, and that friendship turned into an invitation of a lifetime.

2 years ago

Members of NYPD, POPD, and FDNY hold a U.S. flag during the singing of the National Anthem at the a...

JENNIFER PELTZ & BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press

US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war’s end

Americans are solemnly marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, just weeks after the fraught end of the Afghanistan war that followed the terror attack.

2 years ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues order to lower flags in 9/11 remembrance