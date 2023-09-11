Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues order to lower flags in 9/11 remembrance

SALT LAKE CITY — The office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement on Monday morning ordering flags to be flown at half mast for the anniversary of the attacks on 9/11.

Gov. Cox formally ordered all flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff for all state facilities in recognition of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. All flags according to the order should remain at half-mast until sunset.

“In the aftermath of 9/11, thousands stepped forward to help, demonstrating that what unites us is far greater than what divides us,” Gov. Cox said. “We’ve declared today as 9/11 Day of Service as a way to honor those who lost their lives on that tragic day and to remember the heroes. We will never forget and will always defend the freedoms and ideals of our great nation.”

The governor extended the invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and any other organizations to participate.