LEGACY OF 9/11

Utahns get an immersive look back at 9/11

Sep 11, 2023, 7:16 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber Fairgrounds hosted a special and reflective display of 9/11, taking Utahns back to those difficult moments.

The Weber Remembers display allowed visitors to see the sights and sounds of 22 years ago, but many people stopped in front of the display of the World Trade Center’s twin towers falling.

“The buildings are falling right now! You’ve got people running up the streets,” broadcasted a video display of a newcast. “You saw a plane? Yes. I just saw a plane.”

An old newscast showcasing the twin towers and 9/11

An old newscast showcasing the twin towers and 9/11. (KSL TV)

A number of people remember seeing the twin towers fall, at least those who were old enough.

“I remember it very well, actually,” said Brock Randall, a man visiting the 9/11 display. “I had just barely gotten to the office that morning, and there was a big TV, and there was a whole bunch of people in there, and at that time, we saw the second plane hit the tower.”

For others, it reopens some old wounds left on that day.

“It always brings it to the surface and… but this day in particular, you know, you start seeing the flags come out… flags flying at half-staff and that sort of thing,” said Cliff Huss, another visitor.

Visitors at the Weber Remembers display.

Visitors at the Weber Remembers display. (KSL TV)

And for some, those memories and scars hit close to home.

“Initially, we started to dig in the rubble, looking for survivors, and we also had some hose line to put some fires out,” said Steve Casquarelli.

Casquarelli was a New York City Fire Department lieutenant when the towers fell. He said he would like people to remember how the attack affected the country.

“At the time, this country was really, really united. People stuck together, they were nice to each other coast to coast. And I think as time went on, we’ve lost some of that,” Casquarelli said.

Steve Casquarelli, former Lt. with the New York City Fire Department.

Steve Casquarelli, former Lt. with the New York City Fire Department, speaking to visitors about the falling of the towers. (KSL TV)

As many have pointed out, we mourned as a country, but rebuilt and healed as a country.

“I started crying for all the people. I mean… we’re all American,” said Rick Joiner.

