Doorbell camera catches DoorDash driver stealing package after dropping off food

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale man says a DoorDash driver was caught on his home surveillance camera leaving one package and swiping another.

It was Jordan Timothy’s birthday weekend. He had ordered some biking shoes from Amazon. They arrived right on time and Timothy received a notification from Amazon with a picture of the box on his porch while he was out. When Timothy got home, he found a different box on his porch. This one was from a cookie company – a birthday gift from a friend.

But where were his shoes? He pulled up his security camera and couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I just thought it was so audacious,” Timothy said. It was the “DoorDasher,” appearing to drop off his assigned package, look around and pick up the Amazon box and drive off with it. So Timothy reached out to DoorDash, which he said didn’t deny it was one of their employees. He sent them the video.

“We watched together and um, and the individual was like, ‘Ya, there’s no question, I’ll send this to the legal team and they’ll be in touch.’”

They got right back to Timothy. And if he wasn’t surprised enough by the video of the shoe snatcher, DoorDash’s response really shocked him.

“Hi Jordan, At this time, we are unable to confirm that the dasher has committed the reported theft based on the documentation provided.”

The email continues to say Timothy can fill out a police report if he wants to pursue it further and law enforcement can take the additional steps to file a report with DoorDash.

Timothy was disgusted that a company would burden local law enforcement with the responsibility to uphold its code of conduct.

“To me, it’s crazy,” Timothy told KSL TV.

His wife couldn’t believe it either.

“It’s one thing when you get just the people who will just drive by and steal stuff off people’s porches,” Katie Timothy said. “You can’t do much about that. But DoorDash knows.”

KSL TV reached out to DoorDash for comment but did not receive a response by 10 p.m. Monday.