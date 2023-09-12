On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok Shop launches in the U.S. as the company bets big on e-commerce

Sep 12, 2023, 11:41 AM

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadly TikTok challenge that involves people jumping off speeding boats however, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told The Associated Press it has investigated six boating and marine-related deaths this year and none were tied to TikTok trends. The social media company also said it has seen no such challenge on its platform. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HALEUYA HADERO, AP BUSINESS WRITER


NEW YORK (AP) — After months of testing, TikTok is fully launching its e-commerce product in the U.S. in an effort to translate the app’s cultural relevance among young consumers to sales.

The company said Tuesday its shopping wing, called TikTok Shop, will include several features such as a “Shop Tab,” a marketplace its been testing on the app since August; affiliate videos in user’s feed that allows creators to earn commissions from products; as well as a logistics arm called Fulfilled by TikTok that stores and ships products for merchants.

Currently, TikTok spokesperson Laura Perez said more than 200,000 sellers have registered for TikTok Shop. Meanwhile, over 100,000 content creators are participating in the affiliate program, which allows users who have 5,000 followers to create videos that go directly to TikTok’s algorithmically-engineered “For You” feed.

The Shop Tab, where products from TikTok’s marketplace are listed, is now available for 40% of users on the app’s home screen. The feature will be rolled out gradually until its available for the app’s 150 million U.S. users by early October, Perez said.

Shopping on social sites, known as social commerce, is estimated to be a $69 billion market in the U.S., led by Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, according to Insider Intelligence. ByteDance, the Beijing company that owns TikTok, already runs a thriving social media marketplace on Douyin, its twin video app for the Chinese market. This year, Insider Intelligence had projected 33 million U.S. consumers to make a purchase on TikTok, which has a lock on product discovery with popular hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.

Gov. Cox and AG Reyes announce legal filing against TikTok

TikTok said it will continue to offer live shopping, a big moneymaker in Asia that hasn’t picked up steam among U.S. shoppers as the company had hoped. Earlier this year, Meta owned Instagram removed a live shopping feature from its app. It also dropped a shop tab from the app’s navigation bar, a significant pull back in its e-commerce ambitions.

“No social app has really been able to master e-commerce in the U.S.,” said Jasmine Enberg, a social media analyst at Insider Intelligence. “TikTok clearly has really ambitious goals, a roadmap in China and it can afford to take some losses along the way. But TikTok Shop is still an unproven investment, which will make it a tougher sell for particularly established brands in the U.S.”

TikTok does have a few things working for it, namely that it caters to a young consumer base whose retail habits are still being formed. It also has an army of creators who produce an endless amount of content daily that’s tailored algorithmically for users, Enberg said.

But Enberg noted the company can’t rely on its technology alone to change U.S. consumer behavior, which in addition to an apathetic response to live shopping, hasn’t really been embracing in-app purchases on social media.

Already, TikTok’s push into e-commerce has received some criticism amid media reports that users are encountering dubious products and brands that have been kicked off Amazon for faking customer reviews. A brief glance at its marketplace on Tuesday showed a host of products ranging from cheap electric eggbeaters to edible items from small businesses, as well as resellers offering Chips Ahoy! Cookies for $8.99. Some verified brands, like the phone case designer OtterBox and makeup company Benefit Cosmetics, have also listed their products.

The e-commerce platform is being launched as TikTok continues to negotiate with the U.S. government over its future in the country. Critics have levied accusations that the social media giant could be a tool for China’s government to surveil Americans. The company said TikTok shop will offer a secure checkout process and that all of its U.S. user data is stored and managed by servers maintained by the software giant Oracle.

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

Lyft launched a new feature that matches women and non-binary drivers with drivers of the same gend...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Lyft’s new feature lets women and non-binary riders request their driver’s gender

Lyft is introducing a new feature that lets women and non-binary riders choose a preference to match with drivers of the same gender.

15 hours ago

FILE - A Transportation Security Administration agent signals for the next airline passenger in lin...

Associated Press

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

19 days ago

Eric Rea, Podium.com CEO, listens to John Warnock, Adobe founder, during the Silicon Slopes Tech Su...

Matt Brooks, KSL.com and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Adobe co-founder, U alum, John Warnock dies at 82

Adobe co-founder and University of Utah alumni John Warnock died on Saturday at age 82, Adobe confirmed in a statement Sunday.

24 days ago

FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French President E...

Associated Press

Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed ‘cage match’ with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk says he may need to get surgery before a proposed “cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg.

1 month ago

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 201...

Jennifer Korn, CNN

Google moves forward with plan to delete inactive accounts

Google is moving ahead with its plan to delete accounts that have been inactive for at least two years.

1 month ago

FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO...

Associated Press

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

TikTok Shop launches in the U.S. as the company bets big on e-commerce