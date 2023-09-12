On The Site:
2 men charged after Orem apartment complex shootout

Sep 12, 2023, 4:28 PM

Crime scene tape and evidence markers at Midtown 360 apartments. (KSL TV)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


OREM, Utah — Two men are facing criminal charges in connection with a shootout at an Orem apartment complex that injured multiple people.

Daniel Triste, 23, of Provo, and Quinn River Lopez, 19, of Orem, were each charged in 4th District Court on Monday with discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and causing property damage, a class A misdemeanor. Lopez received an additional charge of theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony.

On Aug. 26, police responded to the Midtown 360 apartments at 360 S. State just after 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting with possible injuries.

“Officers arrived and found several empty bullet casings in the parking garage breezeway. At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire and the window was broken out of it. The entry door to one of the apartment buildings was shattered and blood was found on the elevator door jamb,” according to charging documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance videos that showed three males walk out of an elevator “and then a few seconds later came running back and re-entered the elevator. Two of the males appeared to be injured, including one male who was pointing a firearm out of the elevator,” the charges state.

Surveillance video also recorded two other men standing outside the building “who appeared to be looking for something and then moving as though they were being shot at. Both males had pistols and appeared to be shooting as well,” the charges state.

Another person was recorded allegedly firing shots from a parking garage.

Lopez later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to the charges. Triste was found hiding in one of the apartments with a gunshot wound to his hand, the charges state. A teenager was shot in the back and another teen with Triste also sustained a gunshot wound, according to the charges. None of the injuries are considered to be life threatening and all patients have since been released from local hospitals.

Lopez allegedly told investigators that he went to the apartment complex with two teens to attend a party. He says as he was approaching the elevator, three males walked out and one allegedly “reached for his waist and said, ‘what you banging?'” the charges state.

He claimed the male in the elevator began shooting and he returned fire, according to the charges.

Police say an estimated 25 shots were exchanged.

