GUN VIOLENCE

Police: 25 shots fired in Orem apartment shootout injuring 3, 5 suspects in custody

Aug 28, 2023, 6:55 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

OREM, Utah — The Orem Police Department continues investigating the motive behind a hail of bullets that suddenly rang out over the weekend at the Metro 360 Apartment complex along State Street.

Police say a shootout between two groups of people happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Five people are in custody, while three were treated and released at hospitals for gunshot wounds.

According to jail documents, one person was shot in the leg, and another was shot in the back.

Overnight shooting injuries 3 victims, 5 suspects in custody, Orem police say

“No innocent people were hurt in any way. Everyone had something to do with [the shooting], and they were all involved,” said Lt. Nick Thomas with Orem police.

Thomas said that had this happened just a few hours earlier, it could have turned into a much different situation, even deadly.

“It’s a big area with a lot of people. I was nervous someone else was hit in one of the apartments. Bullets skipped across the parking lot and hit some cars. We are lucky no one else was hurt,” Thomas said.

An apartment resident told KSL TV that her brother was having a large birthday party when the shooting broke out downstairs. She said her brother is not involved in gangs and didn’t know all those involved.

Police said the suspects are 20-year-old Quinn Lopez, 19-year-old Andres Lopez, and 23-year-old Daniel Triste, and two juveniles who are 16 and 17 years old.

According to jail documents, all of them are all claiming self-defense. Triste told investigators he just went downstairs to get some more beer, and people started shooting at him. So he pulled out his gun and started shooting back. He said he did not know the people shooting at him.

Police say the motive is still unknown as the scene was very chaotic.

“We are still trying to piece that together. We know that there was a party at that apartment, so we don’t exactly know what happened, how these two groups came together to fight,” said Lt. Thomas. “It doesn’t look like a drug deal gone bad.”

Gun Violence

