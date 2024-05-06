CLINTON — A man is in the hospital after another man shot him three times with a handgun Sunday afternoon, police said.

Toby Anthony Rodriguez, 34, was booked into the Davis County Jail for suspicion of felony charges of murder, discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the police affidavit.

The Clinton Police Department said officers were dispatched to a call of a man with a gunshot wound near 1090 N. 750 West at approximately 4:45 p.m.



According to the affidavit, officers located the male victim at a neighbor’s home with a gunshot wound in the abdomen and the ear. Rodriguez was found outside of the house where the shooting happened, holding a shotgun.

Police took Rodriguez into custody without issue and placed him into a patrol car, the affidavit stated.

“While inside the vehicle, a drug pipe was located after opening the door to give the suspect water. The pipe was on the street below the suspect,” the affidavit stated.

According to police, Rodriguez was interviewed at the Clinton police department, where he admitted to consuming “a large amount of marijuana and alcohol.”

Rodriguez told police he and the victim were looking at weapons that he owns, which included a long rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez admitted to police he tried to kill the victim by shooting him three times with the handgun. Police found shell casings that matched the handgun used in the home where the shooting happened.

After surgery, the victim told police that Rodriguez shot at him multiple times. The victim said his family was “in fear for their lives” after Rodriguez stated to them “that he has nothing to live for and may hurt others.”

