GUN VIOLENCE

Man admits to Clinton police that tried to kill another man with a handgun

May 6, 2024, 5:02 PM

Clinton police closing off the road with crime scene tape as they investigated a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Clinton police closing off the road with crime scene tape as they investigated a shooting on Sunday afternoon. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

CLINTON — A man is in the hospital after another man shot him three times with a handgun Sunday afternoon, police said.

Toby Anthony Rodriguez, 34, was booked into the Davis County Jail for suspicion of felony charges of murder, discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the police affidavit.

The Clinton Police Department said officers were dispatched to a call of a man with a gunshot wound near 1090 N. 750 West at approximately 4:45 p.m.


According to the affidavit, officers located the male victim at a neighbor’s home with a gunshot wound in the abdomen and the ear. Rodriguez was found outside of the house where the shooting happened, holding a shotgun.

Police took Rodriguez into custody without issue and placed him into a patrol car, the affidavit stated.

“While inside the vehicle, a drug pipe was located after opening the door to give the suspect water. The pipe was on the street below the suspect,” the affidavit stated.

Clinton officers at the home where the shooting allegedly happened.

Clinton officers at the home where the shooting allegedly happened. (KSL TV)

According to police, Rodriguez was interviewed at the Clinton police department, where he admitted to consuming “a large amount of marijuana and alcohol.”

Rodriguez told police he and the victim were looking at weapons that he owns, which included a long rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez admitted to police he tried to kill the victim by shooting him three times with the handgun. Police found shell casings that matched the handgun used in the home where the shooting happened.

After surgery, the victim told police that Rodriguez shot at him multiple times. The victim said his family was “in fear for their lives” after Rodriguez stated to them “that he has nothing to live for and may hurt others.”

Police closing off the scene of the shooting.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

 

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

 

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

