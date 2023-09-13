Salt Lake man charged with stabbing dog 32 times, killing it

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man was charged Wednesday with stabbing his dog 32 times, killing it nearly a year ago.

Donyae Nase, 47, is charged in 3rd District Court with torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Nase went to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite. Nase then claimed he stabbed the dog in self-defense after the dog bit him, according to a police booking affidavit.

Salt Lake County Animal Services and Salt Lake police went to the man’s apartment and found a 2-year-old pit bull named “Prince” dead inside his kennel, charging documents state. The floor and kennel were covered in blood.

Police noted that the dog had been stabbed multiple times and “it appeared Prince was stabbed in the crate and not anywhere else in the apartment,” according to the charges.

A veterinarian determined “Prince sustained 32 stab wounds all over his body.”

A second dog was also found at the home that had a swollen right eye, the charges say.