On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Olympic committee gives Salt Lake official go-ahead as bidder for future Winter Games

Sep 14, 2023, 4:45 PM

The Hoberman Arch from the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City has been installed and signage unveiled...

The Hoberman Arch from the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City has been installed and signage unveiled during a news event at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee officially endorsed Salt Lake City on Thursday as the American bid city for an upcoming Winter Olympics, with the committee’s chairman saying that while the U.S. bid remains flexible, it would prefer hosting in 2034 over 2030.

The move to put Salt Lake City up as a candidate for “targeted dialogue” with the International Olympic Committee about an upcoming Winter Games was expected, but still marked a major milestone for the bid, said the city’s bid-committee president, Fraser Bullock.

Bid organizers have touted Salt Lake City, which hosted the Winter Games in 2002, as the most ready and most flexible candidate to host in either 2030 or 2034. The 2030 bid process has been muddled, with Canada and Japan pulling out of the running, but Sweden, Switzerland and France all more recently discussing a possible bid with the IOC.

Why the IOC may have a ‘hard time saying no’ to Salt Lake City as it files Olympic bid

The 2034 Games would be less of a logistical and business challenge for both Salt Lake City and the USOPC, since 2030 would come only two years after Los Angeles hosts the Summer Games.

The 2030 host was originally supposed to be selected at an annual IOC meeting in Mumbai next month, but that has been changed and is now expected to be chosen at a meeting on the eve of next year’s Olympics in Paris.

KSLTV Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

...

Ken Fall

Proper nutrition will help your child reach their academic peak

Make sure your kids are well fueled for those busy school days - dieticians say they need it!

18 hours ago

a woman smiling with a microphone...

Daniella Rivera

Jodi Hildebrandt’s niece reported mistreatment to police in 2010 

New police records obtained by the KSL Investigators reveal Jodi Hildebrandt’s niece reported the licensed mental health counselor to police in 2010 for mistreatment while in her care.

18 hours ago

Follow @bri_chavez...

Brianna Chavez

Family of killed bicyclist in Saratoga Springs pleads with drivers to be cautious

A Utah family is in mourning after a deadly crash in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday.

18 hours ago

The man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and ramming a Murray police vehicle...

Cary Schwanitz

Man wanted for allegedly ramming stolen car into Murray police unit arrested in Denver

A man wanted for ramming a stolen car into a Murray police unit was arrested in the Denver area Thursday morning.

18 hours ago

Antelope Island State Park-paddle board trip into the sunset on the Great Salt Lake. (Tiffany Ames)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘They’re supposed to put it all back’: How new Utah rules aim to protect Great Salt Lake’s water

A pair of Utah divisions are close to unveiling new proposed rules that will regulate how new mineral extractors will return all the Great Salt Lake water they use in operations, implementing a law that Utah legislators passed earlier this year.

18 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Investigation finds U of U gymnastics coach did not engage in ‘egregious’ abuse

An independent investigation into University of Utah women's gymnastics coach, Tom Farden "did not engage in any severe, pervasive or egregious acts of emotional or verbal abuse of student-athletes."

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Olympic committee gives Salt Lake official go-ahead as bidder for future Winter Games