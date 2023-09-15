Family Fun Friday: Wilkerson Farm in Orem

OREM, Utah — Fall is right around the corner, and on Fridays, KSL TV’s Casey Scott is teaming up with Lifetime to show you all the places you can hit for some family fun.

First stop — Wilkerson Farm! From thrilling rides to a classic corn maze, there’s something fun for every age. During this fall, Wilkerson Farm will be serving local families in need by providing funds and food to Tabitha’s Way. It’s a great way to contribute to the community while enjoying time with family and friends.

Be sure to check out Wilkerson Farm, which opens on Friday, Sept. 15!