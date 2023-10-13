On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FAMILY FUN FRIDAY

Family Fun Friday: Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13th

Oct 13, 2023, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:50 pm

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Family Fun Friday is back with Casey Scott! This week, Casey is taking you to Nightmare on 13th in Salt Lake City.

It’s an October Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13th, which also has kid-friendly day haunts. Don’t miss what’s sure to be an exciting day filled with family fun and frights with Casey Scott!

And we’re teaming up with Lifetime Stores to give away a Lifetime smoker grill combo and performance cooler — a value of more than $750! Click here to enter. Contest ends Oct. 27.

KSL 5 TV Live

Family Fun Friday

...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: Cornbelly’s in Lehi

Family Fun Friday is back with Casey Scott! This week Casey is taking you to Cornbelly's in Lehi. 

7 days ago

(The Morgan Maze)...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: The Morgan Maze

Family Fun Friday is back with Casey Scott! This week Casey is taking you to the Morgan Maze, featuring a colossal 18-acre corn maze!

14 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: Cross E Ranch in Woods Cross

Casey Scott was at Cross E Ranch on Friday, where it’s opening day for their Fall Festival!

21 days ago

Wilkerson Farm in Orem. (KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: Wilkerson Farm in Orem

Fall is right around the corner, and on Fridays, KSL TV's Casey Scott is teaming up with Lifetime to show you all the places you can hit for some family fun.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Family Fun Friday: Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13th