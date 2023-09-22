Family Fun Friday: Cross E Ranch in Woods Cross

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott was at Cross E Ranch on Friday, where it’s opening day for their Fall Festival! They’ve got everything from corn mazes to pig races, and don’t forget Grandpa’s Pumpkin Patch, where plenty of pumpkins are ripe for the picking!

Make sure to join Casey for all the family fun on Friday, Sept. 22, opening day of the Cross E Ranch Fall Festival!

Casey has teamed up with Lifetime Stores to show you all the places you can hit for some family fun this fall.

Influencers influence on men...

Matt Gephardt

Influencers are influencing men the most to spend on beauty products and supplies

The marketing world has been taken over by influencers. Companies pay them to post about their products on social media – sometimes handsomely.

10 hours ago

Post Malone signed guitar to raise money for Utah Honor Flight....

Alex Cabrero

Post Malone offers ‘Something Real’ in signed guitar to raise money for Utah Honor Flight

When the Cottonwood Heights Police Department wanted something to auction off for charity, their most famous resident didn't hesitate to help.

11 hours ago

Family displaced after house fire in Box Elder County...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Family displaced after house fire in Box Elder County

A family is displaced after a house fire in Box Elder County on Thursday evening.

13 hours ago

Erin Cox

President Zelenskyy honors Utah’s Honorary Consul to Ukraine, Signs Agreement with UT businessmen during U.S. visit

A Utah man was among those honored by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday at the National Archives.

14 hours ago

Pedestrians walking on 1300 East...

Katija Stjepovic

Sugar House residents get overview of latest construction project set for 1300 East

Salt Lake City hosted an open house at Highland Park Elementary Thursday evening to let residents learn about an upcoming construction project on 1300 East in Sugarhouse.

14 hours ago

Jack and Raelene...

Mike Anderson

Trainer believes copper in her dog’s food led to his death

A Cache Valley woman who trains service dogs for veterans says she found out the hard way that copper, a common ingredient in dog food, can make your dog very sick and even lead to death.

14 hours ago

