RELIGION

Missionary serving in the Philippines passes away due to illness

Sep 17, 2023, 4:50 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Taylor Erin Maw, 20, of Snoqualmie, Washington.

Taylor Erin Maw, 20, of Snoqualmie, Washington. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away due to an illness while serving in the Philippines on Sunday.

The Church said 20-year-old Taylor Erin Maw, of Snoqualmie, Washington, died while in the hospital following an unknown illness.

Taylor Erin Maw, 20, of Snoqualmie, Washington.

Taylor Erin Maw, 20, of Snoqualmie, Washington. (Family photo)

Maw was serving as a missionary in the Philippines Angeles Mission since June 2022 according to the statement from Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

“We are deeply saddened to share news of the passing of a young missionary serving in the Philippines,” the  statement read. “We express our love and sincere condolences to Sister Maw’s family, friends and the missionaries she was serving alongside.”

The full statement is below:

We are deeply saddened to share news of the passing of a young missionary serving in the Philippines. Sister Taylor Erin Maw, 20, of Snoqualmie, Washington, passed away Sunday, September 17, in the hospital following an illness that remains undetermined at this time. Sister Maw had been serving as a missionary in the Philippines Angeles Mission since June 2022. We express our love and sincere condolences to Sister Maw’s family, friends and the missionaries she was serving alongside. We pray they will each feel the peace and comfort of the Savior as they mourn her passing and honor her faithful missionary service.

