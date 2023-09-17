Missionary serving in the Philippines passes away due to illness

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away due to an illness while serving in the Philippines on Sunday.

The Church said 20-year-old Taylor Erin Maw, of Snoqualmie, Washington, died while in the hospital following an unknown illness.

Maw was serving as a missionary in the Philippines Angeles Mission since June 2022 according to the statement from Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

“We are deeply saddened to share news of the passing of a young missionary serving in the Philippines,” the statement read. “We express our love and sincere condolences to Sister Maw’s family, friends and the missionaries she was serving alongside.”

