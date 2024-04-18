Garbage from a Logan landfill is blowing into nearby farmland

LOGAN — Trash blowing from a Logan landfill is causing problems for farmers on the north end of Cache Valley.

According to the Logan City Environmental Department, during the weekend, strong winds destroyed the North Valley Landfill fence that was designed to keep garbage in.

Nearby farmers tell KSL this is not the first time garbage entered their lands and are concerned the problem may never go away.

The farmers said the bags and other plastics are easily picked up by the frequent winds, making it difficult to plant crops. The trash can also get stuck in farming equipment.

About seven years ago, several farmers fought against having the landfill put so close to their lands after Logan’s previous landfill ran out of space.

A public records request filed by KSL found that both the Utah and Idaho Departments of Environmental Quality have cited concerns with the landfill in previous years.

In 2020, the state of Idaho’s report mentioned multiple complaints and said that state workers had collected about six tons of trash from the landfill since its opening in 2017.

Logan officials said they’re working to replace the fence, get a vacuum truck to help with the cleanup, and on a long-term solution for the plastic bags. The department said its workers have been busy picking up what they can.

Officials are asking Logan residents to throw something inside the plastic bags or bunch up the bags to reduce the risk of them blowing away.