On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

BYU lands in top 20 on best colleges list; University of Utah in top 50

Sep 18, 2023, 5:14 PM

road, BYU sign and athletic field...

Brigham Young University in Provo on Wednesday Sept 21, 2022. (Jeffrey D. Allred / KSL)

(Jeffrey D. Allred / KSL)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wall Street Journal included BYU at number 20 and the University of Utah at 43 in its rankings of the best colleges in the U.S.

Brigham Young University had an overall score of 83.4, scoring well in several sub categories under more broad categories of student outcomes, survey results, diversity and cost and returns. The news outlet that ranks colleges based on financial value, scored the Provo-based University best in salary impact compared to similar colleges where it scored a 95.

(KSL TV)

Its lowest score was diversity, where it notched a 33. BYU also scored well in its graduation rate compared to similar colleges with an 82, both of the highs in the category of student outcomes, that counts as 70% of the total score.

Princeton University was the top school with a 91.6 score, followed by MIT (90.4), Yale (90.3), Stanford (90.1) and Columbia (89.7) in the top five. Private schools dominated the top of the list with the University of Florida getting the highest public school marks, ranked 15, one of only two public schools in the top 20.

The University of Utah’s lowest score was also diversity with a 47 while also scoring high in salary impact (88) and graduation rates (82) compared to similar colleges. The schools were similar with years to pay off net price with 1 year and 5 months for Utah, and 1 year and 2 months for BYU.

The University of Utah stadium is captured at the south most side of campus. (KSL TV)

Weber State University landed at 267, Utah Valley University and 278 and Utah State University at 293.

U.S. News and World Report also lists the best colleges for 2024, but with different results. It also listed Princeton in the top spot, followed by MIT, Harvard, Stanford and Yale. It ranked BYU and U of U tied at 115. USU was 269.

To read the WSJ.com methodology click here and scroll down.
To read the U.S News methodology click here.

Rounding out WSJ’s top 20 schools are:

  • 6. Harvard University
  • 7. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • 8. Amherst College
  • 9. Claremont McKenna College
  • 10. Babson College
  • 11. Swarthmore College
  • 12. Georgtown University
  • 13. Vanderbilt University
  • 14. Lehigh University
  • 15. University of Florida
  • 16. Duke University
  • 17. Rose-Hulman Institude of Technology
  • 18. California Institute of Technology
  • 19. New Jersey Institute of Technology
  • 20. BYU

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

In this 2022 photo provided by Joby Aviation is Joby’s pre-production prototype aircraft at the c...

Associated Press

Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers

The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.

5 hours ago

canisters of clorox wipes sit on a shelf...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply

A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations, hampering its ability to make its cleaning materials, Clorox said Monday.

6 hours ago

(File) Wedding Rings...

Parija Kavilanz, CNN

Get ready for a spike in marriage proposals after 2023, jewelry company reports

Expect plenty more Champagne corks to pop in 2024, because engagements are expected to pick up steam after a pandemic-triggered drop-off.

1 day ago

General view of atmosphere at Kells Irish Pub during WB's "THE NUN 2" creepy Seattle tour on August...

ake Coyle, AP Film Writer J

‘Nun 2’ narrowly edges ‘A Haunting in Venice’ over quiet weekend in movie theaters

“The Nun 2” and “A Haunting in Venice” virtually tied for the No. 1 spot in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend.

1 day ago

Crocs has collaborated with DreamWorks to craft an extremely important cultural artifact: The Shrek...

AJ Willingham, CNN

Shrek Crocs are no longer a dream

In the distant future, archaeologists will happen upon a Shrek Croc, its soft vinyl unsullied by the ages, and they will have questions.

1 day ago

Generac has recalled about 64,000 of its portable generators after reports of overheating resulting...

Michelle Watson, CNN

Generac recalls around 64,000 portable generators amid hurricane season

Generac Power Systems says it is recalling thousands of portable generators due to the risk of fire and burns.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

BYU lands in top 20 on best colleges list; University of Utah in top 50