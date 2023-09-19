On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Utah Tech University warns of alleged sexual assault suspect

Sep 19, 2023, 1:53 PM

The suspect in the alleged sexual assault on the Utah Tech University campus on Sept. 16....

The suspect in the alleged sexual assault on the Utah Tech University campus on Sept. 16. (St. George Police)

(St. George Police)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Authorities are warning Utah Tech University students of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a female student on Saturday evening.

According to the university, the victim was walking on campus near Hurst Field when she was approached by the suspect who “fondled” her.

The university says the suspect also talked to two other female students on campus and was acting suspiciously.

The university describes the suspect as a Hispanic adult male with short black hair.

One photo of the suspect shows him wearing a purple shirt with the word “REDCON1” in yellow text bordered by white and gray jeans. A second photo shows him wearing gray pants and a brown shirt. In both images, he is wearing white sneakers.

If you recognize the suspect, police are asking you to call them at 435-627-4300.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

