West Davis Highway expected to be completed early

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — For almost two and a half years, construction has been non-stop on the West Davis Highway. The progress is visible.

Authorities said the drivers may be able to drive on the new highway sooner than expected.

“We’ve laying pavement as we speak, so the roadway surface that people will be driving on is being put down and the bridges are up,” Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation said. “We’ve been telling the public that we plan to open it by 2024. We are actually now hoping to have the road open for travel by the end of this year.”

Despite the progress, there’s still more work to be done.

“…putting up fencing, utility work, installing drainage systems, so there’s still quite a few things that need to be done,” Shaw said.



Soon enough, ten miles of new trails, and 16 miles of dedicated highway with two lanes in each direction, as an alternative to Interstate 15, will be up and running.



“When it is open, it’s going to take the pressure off of I-15,” Shaw said. “This is something that needs to be done, and something that when we are finished it’s going to have a really good impact on regional traffic and people will hopefully have a better quality of life.”



UDOT does anticipate more travel impacts to I-15 and Legacy Parkway in the coming months. KSL will follow the developments of the construction and continue to provide updates.