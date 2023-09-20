On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Normal operations return to MGM Resorts 10 days after cyberattack, casino company says

Sep 20, 2023, 3:23 PM

An error message is displayed on a machine at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. MGM ...

An error message is displayed on a machine at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. MGM Resorts said a cybersecurity attack began Sunday, affecting reservations and casino floors in Las Vegas and other states. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Normal operations are back at all of the casinos and hotels run by MGM Resorts International in the U.S., the company said Wednesday, 10 days after a cyberattack led the company to shut down reservation and credit card processing in an effort to protect its data.

In statements posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the company said resort services, dining, entertainment, pools and spas were operational. It also said its website and phone app were taking dining and spa reservations while the company works to restore hotel booking and loyalty reward functions.

Details about the extent of the data breach were not immediately disclosed, including what information may have been compromised and how much the break-in cost the company.

Casino company Caesars Entertainment was also hit by a cyberattack, although it said casino and online operations were not disrupted.

Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

The Reno-based publicly traded company told the federal Securities and Exchange Commission that it could not guarantee that personal information about tens of millions of customers was secure following a data breach Sept. 7, which may have exposed driver’s license and Social Security numbers of loyalty rewards members.

“We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor,” the company said last week, “although we cannot guarantee this result.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A Davis County Sheriff vehicle...

Michael Houck

Therapist abused patient for years ‘to rid her of the demon,’ court documents allege

A former Utah therapist is accused of physically harming and isolating a patient, claiming it would help her in "treating her demon disorder."

26 minutes ago

Ryan Lynn McManigal, 42, of South Jordan, faces attempted aggravated murder and other charges after...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Prison ordered for man who made explosives in South Jordan home in ‘uniquely dangerous’ case

A man who was convicted of creating multiple weapons of mass destruction in his South Jordan home and shooting at officers serving a warrant on his home was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

53 minutes ago

A second brother pleaded guilty Monday to murder, admitting to shooting and killing a 16-year-old i...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

2nd brother pleads guilty to murder in Orem church parking lot shooting death

A second brother pleaded guilty Monday to murder, admitting to shooting and killing a 16-year-old in an Orem church parking lot.

10 hours ago

emergency lights...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Individual cited with animal cruelty after video surfaces of horse dragged behind trailer

A person suspected of dragging a horse behind a trailer has been cited with animal cruelty, Animal Care of Davis County announced Tuesday.

16 hours ago

Atkin Sunset Therapy...

Debbie Worthen

State takes first step against still-licensed therapist guilty of sex crime

The state of Utah is taking action against a former softball coach and licensed social worker who's refusing to surrender her license as a social worker.

17 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah school bus driver arrested, suspected of driving students while intoxicated

A Utah school bus driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with students on board after an anonymous complaint.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Normal operations return to MGM Resorts 10 days after cyberattack, casino company says