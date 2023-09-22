Sugar House residents get overview of latest construction project set for 1300 East

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City hosted an open house at Highland Park Elementary Thursday evening to let residents learn about an upcoming construction project on 1300 East in Sugar House.

“It’s one of the busiest roads we have in Salt Lake City; it’s certainly one of the widest,” Lynn Jacobs a project manager for the city said.

You may be thinking, “More construction coming to an area that can’t seem to catch a break?”

Jacobs said, “There’s a lot of construction in Sugar House, and so people need a little bit of a reprieve from what we are doing.”

While TLC is long overdue on 1300 East, talk of future improvements is just beginning.

“The pavement is just worn out, and it’s time to replace the pavement,” Jacobs said.

Instead of just repaving the road, the city also wants to make the 1300 East strip more accessible to bikers and walkers.

“There’s a big swath of empty grass that’s there, so we will be putting a big shared-use path on that side, and we are going to improve access for people walking and biking to frontage road,” Jacobs said. “So, we want people to be walking and biking off 1300 East and on the side of the road.”

The changes are concentrated on 1300 East between 2100 South and Elgin Avenue.

Because of the recent construction in the area, the city postponed construction of the 1300 East project until 2025, meaning residents have plenty of time to give feedback.