Sugar House residents get overview of latest construction project set for 1300 East

Sep 21, 2023, 7:21 PM | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 5:29 am

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City hosted an open house at Highland Park Elementary Thursday evening to let residents learn about an upcoming construction project on 1300 East in Sugar House.

“It’s one of the busiest roads we have in Salt Lake City; it’s certainly one of the widest,” Lynn Jacobs a project manager for the city said.

You may be thinking, “More construction coming to an area that can’t seem to catch a break?”

Jacobs said, “There’s a lot of construction in Sugar House, and so people need a little bit of a reprieve from what we are doing.”

While TLC is long overdue on 1300 East, talk of future improvements is just beginning.

“The pavement is just worn out, and it’s time to replace the pavement,” Jacobs said.

Instead of just repaving the road, the city also wants to make the 1300 East strip more accessible to bikers and walkers.

(Salt Lake City )

“There’s a big swath of empty grass that’s there, so we will be putting a big shared-use path on that side, and we are going to improve access for people walking and biking to frontage road,” Jacobs said. “So, we want people to be walking and biking off 1300 East and on the side of the road.”

The changes are concentrated on 1300 East between 2100 South and Elgin Avenue.

Because of the recent construction in the area, the city postponed construction of the 1300 East project until 2025, meaning residents have plenty of time to give feedback.

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: Cross E Ranch in Woods Cross

Casey Scott was at Cross E Ranch on Friday, where it’s opening day for their Fall Festival!

52 minutes ago

Influencers influence on men...

Matt Gephardt

Influencers are influencing men the most to spend on beauty products and supplies

The marketing world has been taken over by influencers. Companies pay them to post about their products on social media – sometimes handsomely.

9 hours ago

Post Malone signed guitar to raise money for Utah Honor Flight....

Alex Cabrero

Post Malone offers ‘Something Real’ in signed guitar to raise money for Utah Honor Flight

When the Cottonwood Heights Police Department wanted something to auction off for charity, their most famous resident didn't hesitate to help.

10 hours ago

Family displaced after house fire in Box Elder County...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Family displaced after house fire in Box Elder County

A family is displaced after a house fire in Box Elder County on Thursday evening.

12 hours ago

Erin Cox

President Zelenskyy honors Utah’s Honorary Consul to Ukraine, Signs Agreement with UT businessmen during U.S. visit

A Utah man was among those honored by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday at the National Archives.

12 hours ago

Jack and Raelene...

Mike Anderson

Trainer believes copper in her dog’s food led to his death

A Cache Valley woman who trains service dogs for veterans says she found out the hard way that copper, a common ingredient in dog food, can make your dog very sick and even lead to death.

13 hours ago

Sugar House residents get overview of latest construction project set for 1300 East