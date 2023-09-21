On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tim Ballard accusations ‘incredibly disturbing’ if true, Cox says

Sep 21, 2023, 5:03 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent anti-child sex trafficking activist and rumored potential Senate candidate “incredibly disturbing” if true.

Tim Ballard, the founder and ex-CEO of Operation Underground Railroad and the subject of the recent hit film “Sound of Freedom,” left the organization earlier this year following an investigation into multiple claims of sexual misconduct involving seven women, Vice News reported Monday.

Cox was asked about the allegations during his monthly news conference with PBS Utah on Thursday, and while he noted that the accusations haven’t been proven, he said Tim Ballard’s ouster from the organization raises questions.

“I know he was terminated from OUR, which I thought was very interesting: that the organization that he created, that he was the face of … that they would terminate him and remove themselves from him,” Cox said. “And so I wondered like everybody else what was happening. There had to be something out there.”

The governor said that he doesn’t know Ballard aside from having met him once in passing in an airport.

According to Vice, Ballard “invited women to act as his ‘wife’ on undercover overseas missions ostensibly aimed at rescuing victims of sex trafficking. He would then allegedly coerce those women into sharing a bed or showering together, claiming that it was necessary to fool traffickers,” according to the report.

Ballard roundly denied the accusations in a statement released Tuesday through the SPEAR Fund, a separate anti-trafficking organization for which he has served as a senior adviser since leaving Operation Underground Railroad.

He said the “latest tabloid-driven sexual allegations are false” and “baseless inventions” that are meant to destroy his credibility.

Operation Underground Railroad told KSL.com in a statement Tuesday that the group “retained an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations” but said “to preserve the integrity of its investigation and to protect the privacy of all persons involved, OUR will not make any further public comment at this time.”

The sexual misconduct allegations were published just days after Vice and other media outlets published a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints denouncing Ballard for “the unauthorized use of President (M. Russell) Ballard’s name for Tim Ballard’s personal advantage.”

Tim Ballard — who is not related to President Ballard of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles though the two share the same last name — said he remains a “faithful member in good standing” with the faith and questioned the legitimacy of the statement from the church. Multiple local media outlets, including KSL.com, have independently verified the authenticity of the church statement.

Cox said that he also reached out to the church for confirmation, and was told that “it had been vetted through all the normal church processes” and was not the result of a “rogue spokesperson.”

While Cox believes in a “system where people are innocent until proven guilty, the allegations, though, of several different women are incredibly disturbing and just awful and, if true, just unconscionable,” the governor said. “What do I make of it? It’s very disturbing, and I hope they’re not true … but it would seem like we have multiple organizations that are speaking out and that’s deeply troubling.”

Cox was asked if he is concerned by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ close relationship with Tim Ballard and deferred the question to Reyes’ office. Reyes has accompanied Tim Ballard on international rescue missions and appeared on Ballard’s podcast this summer to discuss “Sound of Freedom.”

Reyes teased that a “dear friend” of his — widely believed to be Tim Ballard — would soon announce a campaign to run for Mitt Romney’s Senate seat, after the senator said he would not seek reelection in 2024. Ballard told Sean Spicer that he was considering running.

The governor thanked Reyes for his commitment to stopping human trafficking, saying that he hopes the allegations against Ballard wouldn’t hurt that cause.

A spokesman for Reyes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Erin Cox

President Zelenskyy honors Utah’s Honorary Consul to Ukraine, Signs Agreement with UT businessmen during U.S. visit

A Utah man was among those honored by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday at the National Archives.

26 minutes ago

Pedestrians walking on 1300 East...

Katija Stjepovic

Sugarhouse residents get overview of latest construction project set for 1300 East

Salt Lake City hosted an open house at Highland Park Elementary Thursday evening to let residents learn about an upcoming construction project on 1300 East in Sugarhouse.

44 minutes ago

Jack and Raelene...

Mike Anderson

Trainer believes copper in her dog’s food led to his death

A Cache Valley woman who trains service dogs for veterans says she found out the hard way that copper, a common ingredient in dog food, can make your dog very sick and even lead to death.

1 hour ago

Weber School Foundation opens teen centers as homelessness increases (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

‘It makes you feel wanted:’ Weber School Foundation opens teen centers as homelessness increases

Teen homelessness is a growing problem in Weber County and schools there are doing something to tackle it.

2 hours ago

Alpine School District sign...

Brianna Chavez

Alpine School District accused of failing to respond to reports of sexual assault

The Alpine School District is being accused of failing to comply with Title IX by not reporting sexual harassment and assault claims by other students and employees.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Apple Valley water wells run dry, leaving 170 people without water

Residents in Apple Valley, Utah, were without water Thursday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Tim Ballard accusations ‘incredibly disturbing’ if true, Cox says