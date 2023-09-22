Families welcome home Utah National Guard Soldiers

SALT LAKE CITY — Approximately 45 soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard are coming home from being deployed overseas.

Families said 264 days is a long time to go without a hug but the wait was worth it.

“It’s been a long ten months,” Tayler Toledo said.

What felt like an eternity of waiting for her husband to return to her family came to a close on Friday.

“Too long!” Daniel Toledo said.

GRAB TISSUE!🇺🇸😭 Many soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard are coming home from months of being deployed overseas. Today, some of the soldiers are flying into @slcairport 🥹 For the family in the 🎥/📸… this is the 1sr moment dad got to meet his little girl 👶🏼❤️@KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/Iidizu5loe — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) September 22, 2023

This is Daniel’s first time meeting his little girl in person.

“She was not even here when he left,” Tayler said.

“It’s sad not to be here for these moments, but I’m really grateful to be here now, and that’s all that really matters to me,” Daniel said.

On Friday morning, Daniel Toledo was one of several Utah National Guard members who walked through the arrival doors and returned from several months of deployment overseas supporting U.S. Army European Command.

Jane Cox said she has really missed her dad while he has been gone.

“He wasn’t here for this summer, and we did a lot of sleepovers,” Cox said.

Her dad, though, is making it home just in time for her birthday and all the important stuff she’s missed.

“Probably group hugs at night,” Cox said.

23 soldiers were scheduled to return Friday following the successful completion of their mission.

“We’re so proud of him. We’re just proud of him and happy that he’s home,” Tayler said.