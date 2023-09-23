On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Medical interpreter works with same unit that saved him some 30 years ago

Sep 22, 2023, 8:13 PM | Updated: 9:15 pm

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

PROVO — No one plans to start life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and even more so when English is not their native language.  

That’s the situation Martin Fernandez found himself in. 

Now, nearly three decades later, he’s back at the NICU.    

Fernandez and his new bride Gabriela had moved from Argentina to Provo for college when they soon learned they were expecting. 

“When we found out my wife was pregnant, she started getting sick,” Fernandez said.  

All of the local OBGYNs were booked for months, so Fernandez found a doctor in Delta who could see his wife that very day.  

Their doctor discovered high blood pressure, making the pregnancy difficult. Fernandez and his wife were given an ultimatum: save their baby or save Gabriela.  

At 31 weeks, Gabriela had a C-Section, and their newborn needed intensive care. 

Baby Thomas was life-flighted to Provo, while Gabriela recovered in Delta – Fernandez drove the nearly 100 miles between the two almost every day for a month.  

There were no phone lines and Fernandez couldn’t speak English fluently, so doctors found a way to share Thomas’s progress: using polaroids. 

Baby Tomas photo

Doctors sent this photo to Fernandez so he knew Thomas no longer needed a feeding tube. (Martin Fernandez)

“These beautiful doctors, nurses, and medical assistants kept sending us Polaroids,” Fernandez said. “That was the way to communicate baby’s improvements.” 

Wendy Robinson was one of those nurses.  

“We would try to capture good things like when we take the breathing tube out,” Robinson said. “Things like that and tried to give baby extra love and attention.” 

Robinson has been a NICU nurse for most of her nearly three decades of work.  

When she first started, there were no translators or interpreters.  

“It’s hard. Sometimes all you can do is cry with people and smile at them,” said Robinson. “You motion and try to share the things are good, and that it’s okay to touch a baby and connect with them.”  

For Fernandez, it was overwhelming becoming a new father, trying to take care of Gabriela and Thomas while not fully understanding what doctors were telling him.  

“We tried to tell nurses and Doctor our thoughts, but we were not able to find the proper words,” Fernandez said. “So many times, we didn’t tell them what we thought or what we want because of a barrier in the language.” 

That was 27 years ago, and now Fernandez finds himself back in the NICU – this time, so he can help.  

“My experience here motivated me,” said Fernandez.  

Following his family’s recovery, Fernandez studied to become a medical interpreter and translator. 

In November of 2022, Fernandez was hired by Intermountain Health and assigned a shift at the NICU in Provo.  

“When I first saw Wendy, I asked her, were you here in April 1996?” said Fernandez.  

Robinson confirmed that she was not only the nurse who took polaroid updates for Fernadez’s son, she was one of the nurses who saved his life.  

“It’s kind of miracle, a full circle story being closed,” said Fernandez.  

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Tim Ballard...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

Investigative reports question whether ex-Operation Underground Railroad CEO misled donors

The anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad and its founder and former CEO Tim Ballard may have misled donors for years about purported "rescue" missions, according to investigative documents obtained from a local and federal investigation by KSL.com on Friday.

24 minutes ago

Tina Marie Jones...

Mike Anderson

Family of missing woman concerned about her safety, mental illness

Some faraway shots of surveillance video from August 16th mark the last time 52-year-old Tina Marie Jones was seen in public.

1 hour ago

A construction company cut through 1,300 communication cables while boring into the road in Logan o...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Fiber Cut: Thousands face large-scale fiber optic internet outage lasting for days in Cache County

A construction company had cut through 1,300 communication cables while boring into a road in Logan, causing a two-day broadband Internet outage.

2 hours ago

Gil Sim...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

8 officers ‘justified’ in shooting, killing of gunman who killed police dog

Eight police officers involved in a deadly confrontation with an armed man, who was an employee with the Utah Department of Corrections and a member of the Utah National Guard, were legally justified in shooting and killing the man in February of 2022.

3 hours ago

FILE: State Route 201 got a quick fix from a paving company after a crash damaged the road. (Jay Ha...

Eliza Pace

Construction to cause delays on I-215 in SLC this weekend

Those heading out this weekend may run into traffic delays. The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for heavy delays due to construction on Interstate 215 this weekend.

4 hours ago

Elk Ridge explosion scene...

Cary Schwanitz

Man killed after home explodes in Elk Ridge

KSL has confirmed a home explosion in Elk Ridge, just southeast of Payson.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Medical interpreter works with same unit that saved him some 30 years ago